Who was Joe Scaife? Redneck Woman and Achy Breaky Heart producer dies at 68

Music producer Joe Scaife died last week on June 12, at the age of 68. On June 16, Danielle Godwin Scaife, Joe's wife confirmed the news via Facebook as she wrote:

"Our hearts are broken. We love you so much Joe Scaife."

The Arkansas-born producer worked on several hit songs including Achy Breaky Heart and Redneck Woman. He was also a part of tracks by K.T. Oslin, Montgomery Gentry, Toby Keith, Shania Twain, and many more.

The Tennessean reported that Scaife produced records that have sold more than 80 million copies. Scaife was also known for being part of the popular Grand Ole Opry show at the Ryman Auditorium.

Joe Scaife's life and career explored

Popular record producer Joe Scaife passed away last week and tributes poured in after the news was confirmed by his wife.

The Here for the Party producer graduated from Belmont University before he decided to settle in Nashville. Shortly after, he began focusing on his career in music and rose to fame after working on the hit song 80′s Ladies, which released in 1987. As per Aol, Joe Scaife was highly influenced by watching his dad Cecil Scaife working for Sam Phillips' Sun Studio in Memphis.

Apart from being a producer himself, he also worked alongside music executive and record producer Harold Shedd. He was well-known for his work on country hits like Gretchen Wilson's Redneck Woman, Billy Ray Cyrus' Achy Breaky Heart, and more. His songs have been streamed over 2 billion times, as per The Tennessean, and he also received several awards for his work including CMA Awards and ASCAP Awards.

Joe Scaife's daughter Jaela penned an emotional post on Father's Day for the late producer on Facebook. In the heartfelt post, she described him as being the "absolute coolest" dad she could have asked for and expressed her love for him. She shared several pictures of the duo together and wrote:

"Words will never do him justice. He was the absolute coolest, most down-to-earth, incredible dad I could have ever asked for. I don’t know how I am going to make it without him, but I know he is going wide open on his boat in heaven. I love you so much daddy and I can’t wait to see you again. Happy first Father’s Day in Heaven."

The late producer is survived by his wife, his son, and his daughter. His cause of death has not been revealed as of this writing. The Tennessean reported a private burial was held on June 15, 2024, in Perry County.