Who is Mary Kay Vyskocil? New York Judge compels alleged Diddy victim to use her real name before filing a lawsuit

New York Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil asked a woman accusing Sean "Diddy" Combs of r*pe to disclose her identity if she wanted to pursue a case against the rapper. Citing court documents, All Hip Hop reported that the alleged victim, previously identified as Jane Doe, refiled her lawsuit under her name, Candice McCrary, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to a s*xual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

Vyskocil has been a United States District Judge for the Southern District of New York since January 6, 2020. She practiced as a commercial litigator for 33 years before being sworn in as a judge.

Per the civil complaint, Diddy invited McCrary, who was 19 at the time, and her friend to an "exclusive party" at his hotel in 2004, where he allegedly r*ped her. She is one of the 120 alleged victims Huston lawyer Tony Buzbee announced representing in October.

Donald Trump nominated Mary Kay Vyskocil to the New York district bench in 2018 and 2019

According to her profile on the Federal Judicial Center, Mary Kay Vyskocil was born in 1958 in New York City, NY. She earned her undergraduate degree in Arts (BA) from the Dominican College of Blauvelt (1980), where she was the class valedictorian and student government president.

She holds a Juris Doctor from St. John's University School of Law (1983), where she served on the Moot Court Executive Board (moot court is a mock court where law students argue on hypothetical cases for practice).

After completing her studies, she practiced as a commercial litigator for NYC-based firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. According to Vyskocil's biography on Practicing Law Institute, she retired as Senior Litigation Partner in March 2016.

While practicing, Benchmark Litigation ranked Mary Kay Vyskocil as one of the Top Ten Women Litigators in the United States, and the New York Law Journal awarded her the Top Women in Law Award.

Vyskocil co-authored Modern Reinsurance Law & Practice with Barry R. Ostrager. In 2016, she was sworn in as a judge of the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Vyskocil served in the bankruptcy court for four years before being elevated to the district court.

Then-president Donald Trump nominated her for the district bench to the seat vacated by Judge Loretta A. Preska in 2018 (no Senate vote) and 2019, before being confirmed by the Senate in 2019.

Vyskocil has a long history of public service, which includes serving on the Second Circuit Task Force on Racial, Ethnic, and Gender Fairness. She is the president of the Federal Bar Council. She also serves on the board of the Judges & Lawyers Breast Cancer Alert (JALBCA).

Some of Judge Vyskocil's notable rulings include dismissing American model Karen McDougal's defamation lawsuit against Fox News. McDougal claimed Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson defamed her by saying she extorted Trump (they had an affair from 2006 to 2007) for hush money. Vyskocil dismissed the suit, saying:

"Fox persuasively argues, that given Mr. Carlson's reputation, any reasonable viewer 'arrive(s) with an appropriate amount of skepticism' about the statement he makes."

Diddy's latest bail hearing is scheduled for November 22, 2024

According to All Hip Hop, citing Candice McCrary's lawsuit, she and her friend were invited to an "exclusive party" at the rapper's hotel. The suit claimed that the hotel suite had dozens of people "having drinks and listening to music in a relaxed party environment."

However, while mingling, the two friends were reportedly grabbed and taken to a separate room" by who she believed was a security guard. When questioned where they were going, the guard allegedly told her:

"You know what you are here for."

They were then left in a bedroom with Diddy. The rapper allegedly forced McCrary's friend to perform oral s*x on him, threatening to kill them if they refused. Diddy later turned to McCrary, allegedly ordering her to take off her clothes under similar threats of violence.

Per the lawsuit, Diddy allegedly "fondled, molested, and ultimately r*ped Ms. McCrary." She is suing the rapper for violating New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act.

In September 2024, federal authorities arrested Combs on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has since been sued by several alleged victims claiming s*xual abuse and violence.

Diddy denied all accusations levied against him. The rapper unsuccessfully applied for bail on three separate occasions since his arrest. On Friday, his legal counsel submitted a bail proposal for a fourth time. The proposal included a $50 million bond, house arrest with GPS monitoring, no access to phone or internet, and limited contact.

U.S. district judge Arun Subramanian set up Diddy's bail hearing for November 22, 2024. The rapper is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled for May 2025.

