Who is Nicole Westmoreland? Diddy’s new s*x trafficking and RICO trial lawyer says she is a s*xual assault survivor who sued Birdman

Sean Diddy Combs recently appointed attorney Nicole Westmoreland as part of his legal team. USA TODAY reported on May 6 that Westmoreland, a well-known criminal defence lawyer in Georgia, filed a notice of legal appearance for Combs on the same date, making him the newest member of his defence team.

Nicole Westmoreland will collaborate with Diddy's top trial attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos, as well as Xavier Robert Donaldson. On May 6, 2025, TMZ revealed that Westmoreland is also a reported survivor of s*xual assault.

As his trial begins, a group of seasoned solicitors is assisting troubled hip-hop entrepreneur Sean 'Diddy' Combs in defending himself against accusations of s*x crimes.

Nicole Westmoreland is the new addition to Diddy's legal team

On the morning of May 6, Nicole Westmoreland of Westmoreland Law LLC formally joined Diddy's team. As per USA Today, Nicole Westmoreland is a tactical addition to Combs' defence because of her performance in the YSL trial, where she addressed intricate racketeering charges.

She was recently spotted going to court with Steel, a blatant indication that they are a cohesive team. After navigating the high-stakes of the YSL case, including a contempt charge that he later overturned, Steel, who joined the team in April 2025, carries his legendary reputation.

Meanwhile, Nicole Westmoreland, Diddy's newest attorney, is reportedly a s*xual assault survivor who claims to have been assaulted in 2001 when she was 19 years old, as per a TMZ article dated May 7, 2025. She said that she was approached to pitch a service at Atlanta's Patchwerk Studio, where the assault took place, by Bryan Williams (VP of Cash Money Records) and a man called "Stone."

Westmoreland also stated that she met Alfred Cleveland, a man who was friends with Ronald Williams, the president of CMR at the time. When Westmoreland claimed she needed to use the loo later that night, Cleveland volunteered to show her.

When they arrived at the lavatory, the lawyer said, Cleveland pushed her inside and s*xually assaulted her. She went on to say that he even attempted to have another man attack her, but gave up when she pleaded.

She then claimed that after being intimidated, she ultimately reported to the police. Cleveland was taken into custody and accused of r*pe. A guilty plea to aggravated assault with intent to r*pe was later entered by him.

Meanwhile, the Diddy trial's jury selection process will go on until six alternates and twelve jurors are selected. On May 12, opening arguments are anticipated to start.

The lawyer's combined experience indicates Combs' resolve to use every resource at his disposal to combat accusations of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution transportation. Nicole is joining the team after Anthony Ricco left after bailing out in February. Telling a judge that this decision was made following talks with Agnifilo, Ricco resigned the case.

Ricco said at the time:

"Although I have provided Sean Combs with the high level of legal representation expected by the court, under no circumstances can I continue to effectively serve as counsel for Sean Combs.”

In addition to one accusation of racketeering, Diddy is facing two counts of s*x trafficking and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He entered a not guilty plea to every accusation.

On the other hand, Cash Money representatives have been contacted by XXL for comment on Nicole Westmoreland's statement, but they haven't heard back yet.

