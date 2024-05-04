Who owns Sam Ash music stores? Iconic 100-year-old retail store set to close all locations

Well-known chain of musical instrument retailers, Sam Ash Music, declared on Thursday, May 3, via a social media post that it will be closing all of its locations. This includes stores across the US, including the Indiana one, which is located at 8284 Center Run Drive in Castleton. A store-closing sale was also announced.

On May 2, the century-old business posted on social media:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that all Sam Ash Music store locations will begin store closing sales today. We will also be offering specials on SamAsh.com during this time. Thank you for allowing us to serve musicians like you for 100 years."

Sam Ash, an immigrant from Austria, founded the company in 1924, and it has since grown to become the largest network of family-run record stores in the US. It is among the oldest music retail stores in the country.

The story behind Sam Ash music stores

Sam Ash Music planned a store closing sale on Thursday, May 3, after announcing "with a heavy heart" on Facebook and Instagram that it will be closing all of its locations.

Born in Austria, founder Sam Ashkynase came to the United States in 1907 when he was 10 years old. A violinist, he decided to pursue music as a career and started his own band, Sam Ash Orchestra, after performing with a number of other groups.

He eventually married Rose Dinin, a Russian, and they decided to start their own business based on music, leading to the Sam Ash music stores.

Due to their limited finances, Rose's engagement ring had to be pawned for $400 in order for the pair to be able to pay the down payment of the first store of the company, as per the official website of the store.

Its tagline, "come in and play," alludes to the company's belief that if clients could first play an instrument, they would be better equipped to decide what to buy.

The music stores of the company are now providing store-closing deals

The company has announced a sale on its products (Image via Sam Ash)

The official statement where the closing of the store was announced, also stated that SamAsh.com will be the online destination for "great deals" and closing offers on the company's premium line of equipment.

In its announcement, the company did not make it clear if it will close its online store as well. Additionally, it refused to formally state why it was closing, when it would stop operating, or how long the "deals" would last.

Additionally, Guitar World reported that the firm closed eighteen of its forty-four stores in March of this year, including its flagship store in New York and historic locations in Clearwater, Florida, and Hollywood.