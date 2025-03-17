Who owns Top Dawg Entertainment? Music label partners with 20th Century Fox to co-produce upcoming horror movie 'The Zone' under TDE Films

The Zone is an urban action horror film produced by TDE Films, a new division of music label Top Dawg Entertainment or TDE. Dallas Jackson is directing the movie based on a script written by him and David Hayter of the 20th Century Fox's X-Men series.

The independent record label Top Dawg Entertainment is based in the United States. The chief executive officer, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, who is a musical producer, launched the label in 2004. The label's presidents are his sons, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr. and Terrence "Punch" Henderson.

As per Deadline's March 11 report, Anthony Tiffith spoke about TDE's role in The Zone, remarking:

“This partnership with 20th Century Fox aligns strongly with our mission at Top Dawg Entertainment—to innovate, elevate, and expand the cultural conversation. Together, we’re building a bridge between music and film that will leave a lasting impact on audiences around the world.”

TDE launched the career of many rappers like Kendrick Lamar

Tiffith formed the company by scouting local talent as a way to escape the street life of his Watts neighborhood. This happened after his uncle, Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, became a successful manager for singer Rome, whose track I Belong to You (Every Time I See Your Face) became a massive hit.

Based on his nickname, Top Dawg, he founded the record label and constructed a recording studio that he named the House of Pain. Jay Rock became the first artist signed to TDE in 2005. Two weeks after this, Kendrick Lamar also signed the label.

Ab-Soul was signed by the company in 2007. Rapper Terrence "Punch" Henderson and record producer Dave Free then took over as the label's president. After Warner Bros. Records and Asylum Records failed to properly distribute his debut album Follow Me Home, Jay Rock left the company, as per an article by New Wave Mag.

Producers Sounwave, DJ Dahi, Willie B, and engineer MixedbyAli created the distinctive soundscapes that characterized the company's music. Dave Free, who was also Lamar's manager at the time, was instrumental in determining the label's course, as per New Wave Mag.

Ab-Soul's Control System (2012) and Schoolboy Q's Habits & Contradictions (2012) were two important releases that greatly helped in the label's ascent to fame. With the signing of SZA in 2013, the company made a big step into the R&B scene.

As per New Wave Magazine, TDE's varied musical environment was further enhanced by the addition of noteworthy performers to its roster. SiR was signed by the label in 2017. Zacari, a musician renowned for his unique voice and genre-bending approach, joined the label after SiR.

As per the same source, Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith Jr., the son of the company's founder, Anthony Tiffith, is currently spearheading the effort to revitalize the label with new talent and a fresh vision as the next generation of Top Dawg Entertainment rises. While pushing boundaries and bringing the label to a new audience, Moosa is committed to creating a legacy that reflects the label's illustrious past.

However, as per XXL Mag's report dated January 31, 2025, the label's executives Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith, Brandon Tiffith, employee David Harrell, and 10 other unidentified defendants were charged with alleged s*xual misconduct in a lawsuit filed in December 2024.

The lawsuit, which was brought by two former female employees, alleges s*xual harassment, s*xual assault, s*xual abuse, and unpaid wages. Nevertheless, the charges were refuted by the label's legal team, who described it as a "clear example of a shakedown." But the case hasn't been brought into court yet.

Now, the music label and 20th Century Fox have joined hands to co-produce the upcoming horror film The Zone under the TDE Films banner. The movie promises a high-concept sci-fi twist, but the specifics of the plot are still unknown. Rob Friedman, the former head of Lionsgate, is also a producer along with TDE Films.

