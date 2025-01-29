Who was Ryan Whyte Maloney? The Voice season 6 alum passes away at 44

Ryan Whyte Maloney passed away on Monday, January 27, 2025, at the age of 44. According to People magazine, The Voice season 6 singer reportedly died by suicide as the Las Vegas Clark County Coroner told the publication that he passed away due to a gunshot to his head. USA Today also reported that he was pronounced dead at 2:50 AM, and the authorities continued with their investigation.

While the singer's family did not address Ryan’s death at the time of publishing this article, the late singer had uploaded an Instagram story on the same day of his death from what appeared to be a bar. As per People magazine, he captioned the story:

“Nine fine Irishmen for a private party tonight, and we will be rocking.”

For the unversed, Ryan Whyte Maloney appeared on The Voice in 2014. At the time, he was 33 years old. According to his own website (ryanmaloneythevoice.com), he was born and brought up in Traverse City, Michigan. He stated on his website that he played multiple instruments like the guitar, cello, drums and even the violin since the age of 9.

Apart from The Voice, Ryan Whyte Maloney was also known for his album Where I’ve Been

In 2014, Ryan Whyte Maloney appeared on The Voice season 6, where he sang Lights by Journey during the auditions. As his performance left the judges, Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher, and Blake Shelton impressed, he then sang What’s Love Got to Do With It by Tina Turner.

As he made his way to the next few rounds, he performed Easy by Rascal Flatts. However, he was eliminated from the competition during the playoff round. Apart from The Voice, Ryan Whyte Maloney was also known for his album, Where I’ve Been, which comprised 12 songs. The album was produced by Sean O’Dwyer.

Ryan also performed across the country from 2010 to 2013 and sang singles like, Hillbilly, Michigan Moonlight, Living with no Directions and many others for the masses. Some of his other notable works include Don’t Put Me in a Box, Love with Nowhere to Go, Sleep Walk and even Toast to Tonight.

His website descibed him as follows:

“Ryan looks bright into the future and moves to continued success as a stapled figure in the Las Vegas music scene, performing at corporate events and in showrooms. Ryan is a songwriter for various artists and is a studio musician/engineer/producer. Ryan dreams big and pushes on towards the lights of the stage with a charismatic motto, 'Only Those Who See The Invisible, Accomplish The Impossible'."

Throughout his career, Maloney worked with several artists, including Blake Shelton, Frank Ray, Robin Thicke, Ed Sheeran, Easton Corbin, Thompson Square, Tyler Farr, Joel Krauss, Jimmy Wayne, Christina Grimmie, Sammy Hagar, Chris Janson, and many more.

As the singer passed away, social media users, colleagues and followers mourned his death. However, at the time of publishing this article, the family had not revealed the details about his funeral and memorial services.

