Who is Top5? Toronto rapper issues alleged threat to The Weeknd over his appearance at Kendrick Lamar's Pop Out concert

The Weeknd was seemingly threatened by fellow musician Top5 on June 21. The former made an appearance at Kendrick Lamar’s recent Pop Out concert, which left Top5 weary. It seems like the Toronto-rapper was displeased to see The Weeknd, who was formerly co-signed by Drake, seemingly show support for Drake’s enemy, Kendrick Lamar.

On Friday, Top5 took to his Instagram story to share a screenshot of The Weeknd. He also wrote in the social media post:

“@theweeknd you started doing coke now your from Compton? Wait till my GGs see you”

Weeknd seemingly gets threatened by Top5 (Image via Instagram)

For those uninitiated, Top5, whose real name is Hassan Ali, is a member of the Go Getem Gang and also an ardent supporter of Drake. Ali is now spending time behind bars as he awaits a murder trial.

Trending

His alleged social media threat comes after The Weeknd was spotted having a blast during Kendrick Lamar’s concert, where the latter performed his latest Drake-diss tracks and hits Euphoria and Not Like Us among other songs.

At the time of writing this article, The Weeknd had not publicly responded to Top5’s threat.

Things to know about Top5 as rapper criticizes The Weeknd

23-year-old Top5 is based out of Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighborhood. It has been reported that Drake caught the attention of Ali when he was just 16 years old and had seen Top5 rap around the Toronto neighborhood.

Speaking about how Drake got to know him, Top5 said in an exclusive interview with Vice in 2015:

“I went to a signing and we got to know each other and the friendship started. From then on we kept hitting each other up. He’s always been supportive of my hood and has friends there. He puts people up on Instagram from my hood and from that day on he’s been into my music.”

Ali garnered immense traction online after Drake promoted his song Shirt Off Shawty in December 2014.

Since then, Top5 has released numerous songs, including With The Mandem, Movie, 2 Cases, and Heard of Me among others. He has amassed nearly 80,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

The location of the Instagram post reads "Maplehurst Correctional Complex" (Image via Instagram/ @top5)

Last year, he garnered immense traction online after the music video for his 21 Questions song included clips of him rapping in jail. It appeared as if the scenes were shot from his cell.

Hassan Ali was put behind bars in Toronto after being charged with the first-degree murder of Hashim Omar Hashi. It has been alleged that Ali killed him in January 2021. Canadian law enforcement went on to launch an investigation into how Ali managed to shoot the video in prison. Further details regarding the same were unknown at the time of writing this article.

Before his arrest, he also faced legal troubles for allegedly removing his GPS tracking bracelet and fleeing to California.

Several music industry legends made appearances at Kendrick Lamar’s recent concert, including Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyler The Creator, and The Weeknd himself, among others.

Weeknd had not publicly dissed Drake in the past. However, he seemingly took sides with Kendrick Lamar after collaborating with Future and Metro Boomin. The Weeknd went on to be called out in Drake’s Kendrick Lamar diss track, Family Matters.