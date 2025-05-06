Who was wifiskeleton? Real name and all about the artist as tributes pour in after the official Discord server post goes viral

On May 5, 2025, it was announced on the gothangelz label’s Discord server that underground musical artist wifiskeleton reportedly passed away in the early hours of Monday. The post, made by wikiskeleton’s fellow artist and associate, Witchbox aka @witch, read:

“This is serious, pls don’t be disrespectful. @everyone me and a few others were informed this morning skel died, he was found already cold when the cops and medics arrived. This is not a joke, I’m so sorry everyone.”

His other associates, Yuke and Moon, also shared the news on the server. gothangelz was the record label wifiskeleton was signed.

While the cause of death was not apparent, wifiskeleton’s Wiki fandom page reported he died of an alleged drug overdose. The website also claimed his overdose might have been “planned” as he declared the night before his death via Instagram Live:

“I’m going to overdose tonight and kill myself.”

wikiskeleton, whose real name was Jerimiah, was an American recording artist, producer, and guitarist who worked in the hip-hop field.

Following reports of his death, fans and colleagues have been leaving tributes under wifiskeleton’s last Instagram post from April 12, 2025, where he announced his upcoming project one trick pony, set to release on April 18.

Netizens offer their tribute to Jerimiah. (Image via Instagram)

All you need to know about wifiskeleton

According to his Wiki fandom and the last.fm website, wifiskeleton was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 24, 2003, as Jerimiah. He began pursuing a career in music during his teenage years under the pseudonym “fuxkcy” before adopting the names 67 and star67, and finally settling on wifiskeleton.

He rose to fame in 2020, and his music comprised elements of hip-hop, lo-fi, and hyper pop (a high-energy, distorted, and glitchy production genre). He was best known for contributing to the sigilkore genre, which is a subgenre of experimental music with dark, atmospheric vibes, as well as abstract production.

Jerimiah explored themes such as heartbreak, depression, love, suicide, murder, and existential struggles, deriving from his own life experiences.

The 21-year-old had 38.9K followers on Instagram and 1.8 monthly listeners on Spotify and was known for albums including pony, suburban daredevil, and lovefool, alongside singles such as loser club, party, and Nope your too late I already died.

In his music, Jerimiah used online pop culture-inspired visuals, emoji clip art, 3D skeleton PNGs, and imagery from ‘90s to early 2010s cartoons. Also known by the nickname Cyrus, he also released music on SoundCloud under his stage name as well as “skeleton archive.”

The recording artist, producer, and guitarist from Atlanta’s underground music scene also used a customized text-to-speech tag, voiced by the character Kimberly. It was inspired by the tag “gothboiclique” and was used to self-deprecate in songs, such as in the lyrics, “You are so god*mn pathetic,” “You creepy loser,” and “You are a creep and a weirdo” among others.

Jerimiah’s music also used generic tags such as “Better than Nirvana” and “Totally better than Nirvana,” or the one after the record collective, “gothangelz.”

On March 15, 2025, wifiskeleton shared ticket links and a promotional post for his upcoming shows in NYC and LA on May 28 and June 4, respectively, via his Instagram. It was headlined, "Come or Die."

