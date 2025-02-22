Who is Xavier James Trudeau? All about Justin Trudeau's son as he drops his debut R&B single

Xavier James Trudeau, the son of outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, recently launched his debut in R&B music. Announcing the song, Til The Nights Done, James uploaded a promotional video to his Instagram account.

The video posted on January 24, 2025, shows him strolling the streets of Ottawa while sporting a hoodie. The 16-second promotional video featured Xavier James Trudeau walking on a bridge and various locations throughout Ottawa. He then gets into the backseat of an SUV at the end.

In another Instagram post on February 20, 2025, he announced that the music video would be out on February 21, 2025. The song was made available on all major streaming services at 12 am ET. James's younger sister, Ella-Grace Trudeau, also contributed to the vocals.

Xavier James Trudeau is the firstborn of Justin Trudeau and his estranged wife, Sophie Grégoire. The 17-year-old was born on October 18, 2007.

Xavier James Trudeau is bilingual and has interests in music and books

Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, middle, and his son Xavier, left, talk with Jay Monahan, PGA TOUR Commissioner, right, at the clubhouse entrance on day four of the 2024 Presidents Cup (Image via Getty)

On Friday, February 21, Xavier James Trudeau, the 17-year-old son of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, officially entered the music industry with the release of his R&B track, Til The Nights Done. In the track, he sings:

"What you know about me, I ain't like him. We could roll sum, we could light one."

Eric Alper, a music industry analyst, praised the singer in a statement to CBC News on February 21.

"It's hard to escape the shadow of a famous parent or sibling, and he acknowledges that head-on in the lyric, 'What you know about me, I ain't like him,'" Alper said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire, have three children: Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien. The firstborn spent his early years in Ottawa, where he was raised. He reportedly attended a public school before being moved to a private one, per the Times of India. From an early age, Xavier traveled to various places and participated in political events with his father.

Xavier is fluent in both French and English, making him bilingual. Xavier James Trudeau's passion for academics was evident from an early age. He further loved music and played a variety of instruments, including the piano, per the same outlet.

Xavier started appearing on his father's social media pages as a teenager, and he even started going on official trips with him. In August 2023, Justin posted a picture of himself and Xavier James Trudeau on Instagram wearing pink outfits to watch the Barbie movie. The prime minister captioned the photo:

“We’re team Barbie.”

A month later, Xavier James Trudeau traveled to India with his father to attend the G20 Summit.

On the other hand, according to his mother, Xavier is a good big brother. Sophie shared a picture of her two sons on Instagram in April 2023, along with a reflection on their connection, and wrote:

"Noticing the size difference between my two sons just melts my heart… because I know Hadrien might tower over Xav one day. For now, he’s his basketball mentor."

Meanwhile, as per CBC’s February 21 report, co-writer of Til The Nights Done, Vishal Daluwatte, informed the outlet that Xavier's song is written like a love letter to someone with whom the singer knows they have a connection.

Daluwatte added that it further represents a romance that can occasionally feel like a rollercoaster, knowing that the love always remains there through good times and bad. On the other hand, Xavier's music release coincides with his father's turbulent political career, as he is ready to depart the post of Prime Minister.

