Singer Selena Gomez was spotted distributing food to victims of the Los Angeles alongside her fiance, Benny Blanco, on Thursday, January 16. The wildfires have reportedly destroyed over 20,000 acres of land in California, including multiple areas in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Gomez took to Instagram to share glimpses of her and Benny Blanco distributing relief kits and food to the wildfire victims. In the clips, the singer was wearing masks and distributing La Macellaia sandwiches. Gomez also gave a shoutout to emergency workers for their service during the wildfires.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans took to X to react to Selena Gomez distributing food to LA wildfire victims. One user questioned the need to film the moment and wrote:

"Why does everything have to be filmed"

Expand Tweet

"And it has to be on camera, of course…," another person wrote.

"She can do it without camera nah? Why recording always?," another user agreed.

"That's great but if she releases an album soon then I take that back," a fan joked.

Meanwhile, some fans were appreciative of Selena Gomez's efforts:

"Selena out here showing what real compassion looks like ,not just talking, but actually getting her hands dirty helping fire victims. Mad respect for stepping up when people need it most. This is how you use fame for good," a netizen remarked.

"What a charitable queen!," a fan added.

"It's wayy better than sending ur money to ngos that will never reach the victims. Donate ur money with ur own hands directly to the victim," another netizen commented.

Selena Gomez's cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, shared how they are helping LA wildfire victims

Gomez at the season 4 Premiere Of Hulu's "Only Murders In The Building" (Image via Getty)

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Rare Beauty's official account explained how they have done their bit to help the community harmed by the disastrous wildfires. Rare Beauty was founded by Selena Gomez in 2019 out of Los Angeles. The statement read:

“We have spent the last few days focused on ensuring the safety of our Los Angeles team and friends who have been impacted, and we are working with local organizations on additional product donations and volunteering efforts."

It continued:

"To all the firefighters, first responders, volunteers, and organizations on the ground meeting the ongoing needs of our community, we are forever grateful for your bravery, selflessness, and commitment."

The statement further detailed how Rare Beauty "assembled emergency care kits with essentials for evacuation centers" and donated to organizations such as the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and World Central Kitchen. They are also supporting Rare Impact Fund's non-profit partners to ensure young people get the necessary mental health support.

The California wildfires first broke out on January 7 in the Pacific Palisades. It then quickly broke through Los Angeles and destroyed over 20,000 acres of land. According to CNN, at least 25 people have lost their lives in the disaster.

In other news, Selena Gomez recently made headlines for her performance in the 2024 film Emilia Perez, directed by Jacques Audiard. The French-Spanish musical drama stars Gomez as Jessi Del Monte. She received her first BAFTA nomination for her performance in the film.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback