Why was Jaguar Wright arrested? Singer held over third degree felony charge in Dallas County

R&B singer Jaguar Wright was reportedly booked in Dallas on June 6. Legal documents obtained by The Neighborhood Talk revealed that she has been accused of property theft. It remains unclear as to whether she was let out on bail at the time of writing this article.

According to legal documents, the 47-year-old was booked in Dallas on theft of property charges, which is a third-degree felony in Texas. It was also alleged that the musician stole property worth between $30,000 and $150,000.

Hot New Hip Hop also reported that it has been rumored that Wright failed to return a U-Haul truck, leading to her arrest. However, it is worth noting that exact details about her detainment remain unknown at the time of writing this article.

Many may know Jaguar Wright for the controversial opinions she has shared on her celebrity peers like Diddy, Jay-Z, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and more in interviews. However, she has also had a full-fledged career as a musician in the past.

She has released numerous albums, including … And Your Point Is?, Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul and Denials Delusions and Decisions among others.

Has Jaguar Wright been arrested in the past?

In January, the musician was put behind bars after allegedly getting into a domestic dispute with her ex-husband, Samuel Odom. Videos of her getting handcuffed by law enforcement made it online. Wright could be seen lying face down on the ground as she was shouting profanities at the police officers.

Odom also took to TikTok to release a video in which he explained that Wright and her partner and record producer, Solar, came to a barbershop to assault him. According to a video he posted online, he also alleged that Solar was a “s*x cultist” and that Wright threw their late son’s ashes out of a window. Odom said:

“I never caused this to my wife… She did this to herself. Hanging out with… mother**king s*x cultists… they both f**king drunk as f**k…. Please pray for her, please, please, please pray for her. Pray for us… I don’t know why she did this s**t bro.”

He also claimed that the incident occurred a day after he and Wright got into a heated argument over a firearm.

It remains unclear as to whether the charges against her regarding this incident were dropped.

Jaguar Wright drops wild Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj accusations in interview

The Philadelphia native’s arrest comes after her conversation with Armon Wiggins on June 4, where she alleged that the two artists who have been beefing in recent months, Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion, created an explicit tape before they got into an intense rap battle.

However, Wiggins did not believe what Wright claimed and took to burning sage as the latter continued to convince him about the same.

In the interview, she also claimed that Justin Bieber and Odell Bekham Jr. attended a Diddy party and got intimate with each other. She also alleged that a Meek Mill and Diddy audio tape existed.

In May, Jaguar Wright also alleged that Rihanna was tr*fficked and “sold” to Jay-Z at the young age of 16. She claimed on social media that the Fenty founder was “discovered” in a “hotel on the island where she comes from with no parental supervision” at 3 a.m. and then “put on a private plane” without her parents.

None of Jaguar Wright’s statements have been clarified by the respective parties involved.