Why does Kodak Black want to stop performing Super Gremlin? Rapper says he is sober "for the most part"

Kodak Black has announced he will no longer perform his hit single Super Gremlin during live shows. He cites his commitment to maintaining sobriety "for the most part" as a key reason for this decision.

As Kodak had opened up about his substance abuse issues in the past, on July 3, 2024, taking to his Instagram Live, Kodak updated his fans, stating that he is taking his sobriety journey seriously and will not perform his 2022 hit because it glorifies substance consumption —

"I am about to stop performing Super Gremlin period. I hate that little sh*t. Like aint no shame in my game, anything I do like I do it in front of a [expletive] a [expletive] whoever no shame my sh*t and I throw rock my hand."

Kodak Black, most recently on his Instagram Live in June 2024, confessed to consuming an excessive amount of Percocet.

Percocet is classified as a Schedule II drug by the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration. It means that the substance is a drug with a high potential for abuse.

Super Gremlin is Kodak's 2022 hit from the album Back for Everything.

Kodak Black halts Super Gremlin performances in commitment to sobriety:

On Wednesday, the Florida-based artist shared an update with his fans on Instagram Live.

"Hey but like I said bro for the most part bro I am sober for the most part, pause it (the song) right quick little brother, just right quick. And I say this like around my people them so they know like they know like a [expletive] that serious I could talk about it now. You feel me for the most part bro I be sober brother," Black said.

Further, in his live session on Instagram, Kodak Black told his followers that he was maintaining his well-being and now he can go days without consuming the substances, which he was proud of —

"Now I can wait a few days… I'm more proud of myself. I ain't saying I couldn't have; it was just like a [expletive] was scared to be sober. That's motivation for [expletive] to feel like if the Gremlin could do it […] Y'all could do it," Black said.

The lyrics from the track Super Gremlin, particularly highlighted by Kodak Black in which he had talked about "Prec," —

"Trackhawk with the kit, snatch off on the bitch / When I slide, nightlight on the blick, bet I'm on my shit when I'm outside / Zoe done ran down, caught him pants down, [expletive], you sh*tted / I knew the Perc' was fake, but I still ate it 'cause I'm a gremlin/"

On June 27, 2024, during a show in Los Angeles, Kodak Black reflected on his bar from Super Gremlin and said he regretted writing that verse —

"It's sad though, bruh, because it's like that shit — the bar came to mind so quick... When I was at my stage, chewing on them Percs, I ain't gonna say I popped them b*tches."

On December 11, 2023, Kodak took to his Instagram Live and addressed the addiction for the first time. He told his followers that his doctor prescribed Percocet to cure the leg injury in 2022 —

"I'll tell God himself, I do Percs and sh*t like that, but them was my medicine prescribed to me," he said.

Kodak Black also mentioned in that live that he had spent $350,000 on rehab and was working on himself. He just wants to be a better version of himself.

Kodak recently featured on Vulture Love Presents: The Last Zombies on Earth, which came out on May 31, 2024. It is a collaborative album between Kodak Black and Vulture Love with 15 tracks.

