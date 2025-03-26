Why is Lady Gaga being sued? Singer's "Mayhem" album logo allegedly clashes with surf company’s design

Surfboard company Lost International has sued Lady Gaga on claims of trademark infringement. According to the suit, Gaga had apparently misappropriated the company's logo for her latest album, Mayhem, released on March 7, 2025. In the suit obtained by TMZ, the company claimed that they had been using a stylized version of "Mayhem" on their items before Gaga used it for her album.

In the latest lawsuit against the singer, the company reportedly included side-by-side images of their version printed on a merch as well as Lady Gaga's logo on her merch. Lost International further claimed that they had approached Gaga about their concerns, but the artist chose to continue using the logo.

As per reports by The Daily Mail, the company has made further claims that they have been holding the copyright on their logo since the year 2015. They continued by claiming that they have been using the logo for over a decade now, which is long before Mayhem was released earlier this month.

According to Financial Express, Lost International has sought damages along with a share of the profits that Lady Gaga has earned from her recently released studio album. The singer has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

Lady Gaga's album Mayhem has proven to be a massive success since its release in March

Singer-songwriter Lady Gaga's recently released studio album Mayhem has witnessed immense success. According to The Daily Mail, the album debuted at the top of charts like the Billboard 200. The outlet added that the album also opened at number one in about 21 countries.

This album was released after a long period of gap since Gaga's last album, Chromatica, which was officially dropped in May 2020. The album received appreciation from several outlets too, including Variety, The Guardian, The Independent, and Paste Magazine. Earlier this month, an article by Stereogum cited a statement by Gaga, in which she spoke about her latest album.

Lady Gaga said:

"I thrive in intensity. That’s a big part of what this album is all about — vulnerability and aggression at the same time. That’s where I live."

Gaga's Grammy-winning song Die With a Smile, which featured popular singer Bruno Mars, is also a part of the aforementioned studio album. Some other popular tracks from this album include Disease, Abracadabra, Perfect Celebrity, How Bad Do U Want Me, Zombieboy, Garden of Eden, The Beast, and Vanish into You, to name a few.

The first two tracks mentioned above were dropped prior to the release of Gaga's studio album. Along with several charts, the album also made it to No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Dance Albums chart.

According to Variety reports published on March 16, 2025, about 136,000 of the album were sold that week, and around 74K vinyl purchases were also recorded.

The latest album by Gaga was recorded at Rick Rubin’s Shangri-La studio in Malibu. Fans have expressed excitement about the recent release of the album by the singer.

In other news, Lady Gaga is scheduled to headline Coachella on April 11 and 18, 2025.

