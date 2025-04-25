Why is Lil Durk in jail? Rapper wins in the courtroom after judge grants motion about detention status

Lil Durk, who remains in jail after being arrested in October last year on federal charges, got some good news as he awaits trial. On Wednesday, April 23, 2025, a Los Angeles federal judge, Patricia Donahue reportedly approved the Chicago rapper's motion requesting to have a hearing about his detention status.

Ad

His defense attorneys aim to get him out of prison ahead of his trial, which is reportedly scheduled for later in the year. Lil Durk was sent to prison in October 2024 after he allegedly financed a murder-for-hire plot to kill rival rapper Quando Rondo near the Beverly Center Mall in Los Angeles in August 2022.

He was arrested in Florida on October 25, 2024, and was charged alongside five members of the Only the Family hip-hop crew. The arrests were made in relation to the shooting targeting Quando Rondo, which ended up killing another person, per the Department of Justice's November 8, 2024, press release.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Besides the murder-for-hire charge against Lil Durk, the Department of Justice also announced in the press release that the rapper is facing additional charges. The new ones include one count of conspiracy and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun. They also charged him with another count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire, resulting in death.

The Grammy-winning rapper has allegedly denied any and all accusations.

Ad

Lil Durk's attorneys reportedly offered a new bond package after the judge denied his bail in December 2024

Lil Durk has remained in police custody since his October 2024 arrest after his initial bail was denied. On December 12 last year, his lawyers presented the judge with a collective $3.3 million bond package. It reportedly included $2.3 million in equity, and the other $1 million was in cash form from Sony under his Alamo Records deal.

Ad

Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to sway the judge to get him out of prison in the meantime. The court deemed the Chicago rapper a flight risk, so his bail proposal was denied. Alongside the recent news that Judge Patricia Donahue approved the hearing for his detention status, Lil Durk's attorneys reportedly offered a new bail package, per Hot New HipHop's April 24, 2025, report.

Ad

The new collective bond package reportedly included $900K in real estate equity, $150K from a business associate, and the same $1 million in cash from Sony. The bail proposal also reportedly includes around-the-clock private security alongside strict supervision that includes electronic monitoring, among other methods.

According to a January 2, 2025, report from Forbes, Lil Durk's murder-for-hire trial has been moved to October 2025 from its original January 7, 2025, schedule. While he remains in jail, the Chicago rapper has made use of his time creating music. He recently released an album called Deep Thoughts from behind bars, a project that features Future, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, and more.

Ad

Deep Thoughts was released on March 28, 2025, which is a collection of 20 tracks. His team also released a mini-documentary on the same day. It gives fans a look at his creative process while making the album.

Lil Durk's Deep Thoughts is now available on music streaming platforms, while his album mini-documentary is available on his YouTube channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More