Why was Maranda Johnson arrested? One of Kodak Black's baby mamas charged with battery, burglary, and grand theft involving Jammiah Broomfield

Maranda Johnson, the mother of two of Kodak Black's children, has reportedly been arrested for allegedly attacking Jammiah "Maya" Broomfield, the mother of Kodak's first child.

Johnson has reportedly been charged with grand theft, battery, and burglary. She was allegedly threatening the rapper and Broomfield online and also broke their car windows. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the incident supposedly occurred because Kodak was with Broomfield and their son on the day of the incident.

Kodak Black shares two children with Maranda Johnson: a two-year-old daughter named Queen Yurih and a four-month-old son named Prince Kapri.

Trending

Additionally, he has two other children from his other partners. The rapper shares a daughter named Izzabella with Daijanae Ward and a son named King Khalid Octave with Jammiah Broomfield.

Maranda Johnson and Kodak Black welcomed their second child in February 2024

On February 28, 2024, Maranda Johnson shared on X the news of the birth of her second child with Kodak Black. The couple named the child Prince Kapri. She wrote on X:

"2/27 a prince was born."

Expand Tweet

In another X post, Johnson mentioned that the rapper had assisted in delivering their child "himself." She wrote:

"Our midwife really let bill deliver our son himself."

Expand Tweet

Prior to the birth of his second child with Johnson, Kodak Black was released from jail on February 21 after being charged with multiple legal cases. Shortly after his release, his lawyer Bradford Cohen shared the news of the rapper expecting another child on Instagram. He wrote:

"In typically Kodak fashion, he just pledged to donate to the college fund of a 2-year-old and a 5-month-old. Whose father was a Minnesota officer killed recently in the line of duty. Expecting his 2nd son this Friday, he knows how important family is and hopes it helps relieve some burden."

In December last year, the rapper was charged with cocaine possession, fabrication and tampering of evidence, improperly parking a vehicle, and traffic violation.

As per NBC Miami, officers found Black asleep at the wheel of his car with the smell of marijuana present. The arrest took place at Plantation, where Kodak Black's black Bentley SUV was parked at the 600 block of Northwest 47th Terrace.

The officers reportedly found a Styrofoam cup that was believed to have contained an alcoholic substance. They also saw "cannabis wrapping paper and suspect cannabis residue," per NBC. Later, the police noticed "white powder" falling from the rapper and also noticed his mouth was full of "white powder," per the publication. According to NBC, the officer wrote in his arrest report:

"The powder was visible due to the strong scene lights of my patrol vehicle. I reasonably believed Kapri was trying to discard illegal narcotics."

The substance later tested positive for cocaine. However, Black's lawyers claimed that the substance was not cocaine but Oxycodone, for which the rapper allegedly had a prescription.

Kodak Black also reportedly admitted to consuming marijuana in his car after waking up. His Bentley was towed from the location, and the officers noted that the car may have recently been involved in a car crash, as per NBC.

Kodak Black has reportedly faced multiple other criminal charges

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Kodak Black has found himself in prison after facing various criminal charges in recent years. In 2020, the rapper received a federal prison sentence of three years for allegedly tampering with documents to buy weapons at a gun store in Miami. However, Kodak Black served only half of his sentence. Apart from these charges, Black was arrested for trespassing in Pompano Beach on New Year's Day in 2022.

According to NBC, the rapper was also arrested in July 2022 when Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped him midway and found 31 oxycodone tablets and cash worth $74,960. The rapper was reportedly using an expired driver's license as well.

As per All New Hip Hop, Black has currently been cleared of his recent charges regarding the possession of cocaine. However, the charge of tampering with evidence remains pending.