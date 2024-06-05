Why did Paloma Faith and Leyman Lahcine breakup? Singer talks about not being afraid of loneliness

Singer-songwriter Paloma Faith recently opened up about her life in her new book Milf: Motherhood, Identity Love and F***ery, which will release on Thursday, June 6, 2024. The Sun reported that in a portion of the book shared with them by the singer, Faith wrote how she was initially afraid of being lonely.

"I have realised something about myself. I was convinced I was terrified of loneliness. I was convinced I would not feel whole unless I attached myself to a couple, a team, a unit."

She added,

"My children are still so small and require so much. I may change my mind of course but for the first time in my life I relish the silences alone after the children go to bed, the prospect of eating in bed, of sleeping without another body waking me."

While the former couple had been together for so long, they never confirmed getting married. They broke up the long-term relationship up in 2022 after being together for about nine years and sharing two daughters.

In March Faith told The Independent that having children changed their lives which eventually led to the divorce.

"You either grow together, adapting to one another like expandable foam and filling the gaps where it’s empty–or one person grows and the other stays the same."

Paloma Faith opens up about her personal life in her upcoming book

The Sun reported on Faith's insights into her dating life in the book. According to the report, she wrote she has never been alone in her life and had spent a lot of time being in relationships.

Her first relationship happened when she was only 13 years old, which then lasted for about three years.

"The longest I have spent single was nine months, and even then I had people I was flirting with."

She spoke about the current situation in her life,

"Now I am single and the mother of two children with a failed relationship with their father and two subsequent failed attempts at relationships after that."

Paloma Faith added she feels exhausted from continuing the pattern that she has followed most of her life. She also said that now she loves spending time with herself.

"For the first time in my life I enjoy my own company. I don’t fear the future, however, it may turn out."

She further spoke about issues she faced during both her pregnancies in her upcoming book.

In an exclusive interview with The Mirror, she spoke about co-parenting and her children. She revealed that while the relationship broke, they're still a family.

In a February 2024 interview with The Sunday Post, Paloma revealed that her split with French artist Leyman Lahcine might be the first breakup of her life which she could never recover from since they have spent so much time together and also have two children. Paloma added she didn't feel sad just for herself, but for her children as well, when she thought about the breakup.

This year in February, she released an album based on her heartbreak and tough phase, The Glorification of Sadness, during the split with Leyman Lachcine. While the ex-couple never confirmed their marriage, The Mirror reported that Paloma reported told friends at Jonathan Ross's Halloween party, that she was "single after five years of marriage." In August 2023, Faith also uploaded a post on Instagram where she described herself as a single mother.

Paloma Faith reveals she wasn't fond of celebrity parties

In the autobiography, Paloma further talked about her dislike of celebrity parties and how she had struggled with fame. She explained how these parties had contributed to her "anxiety and self-doubt."

"I might be dressed up and away from the kids for a night but quite often I’m hiding in the toilets texting my real friends about how I really feel."

The singer also explained how she had successfully bounced back and learned to love herself.

Faith released her first album, Do You Want The Truth Or Something Beautiful, back in 2009. This album secured the second position in the Official UK Albums Chart. Stone Cole Sober was her debut single released back in 2009. This song too made its place in the UK Singles Chart then.