"Why did 'white people' trigger them?" — Internet reacts to Charleston White being removed from city council meeting mid-speech

A video of Charleston White speaking at a city council meeting in Fort Worth surfaced on the internet earlier today, in which the comedian was speaking about his grievances, focused primarily on his barbeque pit being seized. White also talked about the government violating the constitutional rights of the black community, which caught the attention of many.

The video has since gone viral, with over 530K views (at the time of writing the article), 6.7K likes, and 1.2K reshares. Netizens have reacted to the viral video, with divided opinions on Charleston White's speech.

Some netizens made humorous comments about his sudden exit and about his grievance about the barbeque pit, where he allegedly "cooked for the children."

"man said the word white ppl n they got him out of there lmao," replied a netizen.

"lol bro was in there deep frying chicken at a vegan picnic," commented a second user.

"Before the fame and kept the same energy but the black Community gone say they like people doing things like this but they love king Von and Durk," commented another user.

Meanwhile, other netizens rose in Charleston White's support, calling him "intelligent" and praising him for keeping up the good work.

"They not gonna understand what this man stands for until he’s dead," posted a fifth user.

"Despite most of his antics, Charleston is extremely intelligent," wrote another user.

"Don’t let the internet and the funny videos fool you, Mr White has been a community activist for more than a decade. Has worked on many cases alongside the state where he tries to help out young black men, including murder cases. Been following him since 2015, he’s the man!" posted a seventh user.

"tell him, Charles keep up the good work, brother," commented another one.

Charleston White claimed that the government violated the constitutional rights of black people

In the viral video uploaded by a user named @Charlestonwhyt, White started speaking by pointing out that the city didn't care about the black population on the east side of Fort Worth.

The activist added:

"You guys in this country violate constitutional rights, especially when they come to Black people in the city."

Charleston White further said:

"At times, we wish that the last can be first and the first shall be last, meaning white people. So we can get an opportunity to do you guys how y'all do us and just ironically, you guys are doing us way better than I would do you guys if I was in power."

Charleston then brought up his barbeque pit, which was seized by the city's coal compliance department, alongside barbeque wood. According to White, his pit was worth $10,000, and the seized wood cost around $2,000. When his property was returned to White later, he found it damaged.

Charleson White then talked about his initiative of feeding the poor "n*gro" children through a summer program to help them, where the barbeque pit was installed and used. He then added that drug dealers had due process to forfeiture court to have their property taken, which wasn't followed in his case. White further added:

"I'm poor, so I can't go get an attorney to fight y'all. So I come down here and I use this mouth to disrupt things and make y'all uncomfortable, and this won't be the last of it."

His video comes a month after Charleston White was released from custody in October's first week, with two separate bail bonds of $15,000 and $1,000, respectively, per Times Now News.

According to the news outlet, the comedian was arrested on December 18, 2023, on two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one charge of animal cruelty in Tarrant County, Texas.

