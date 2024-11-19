"Why was Wiz Khalifa on her podcast" — Internet reacts to Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch receiving custom weed package from the rapper

Rapper Wiz Khalifa recently made an appearance on Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch's podcast and gifted her a custom weed package.

On the November 18 episode of Talk Tuah by Hailey Welch, Khalifa made his appearance, and clips from the show featuring the rapper gifting Welch a custom weed package went viral online. The package came in a black box with the words "Khalifa Kuah" written on it and included multiple small pouches inside.

"This is the best gift I've ever received," Welch said after receiving Khalifa's gift.

Fans took to X to react to the viral clip and shared their thoughts on Khalifa and Welch's collaboration. One X user wrote:

"Why was Wiz Khalifa on her podcast 💀"

"Bro this is insane," another user wrote.

"I'm surprised this podcast lasted this long and she's not completely irrelevant yet," a netizen added.

"Everything I’ve seen about this girl has been against my will," a fan jibed.

"Smoke it then Hawk tuah it out?," a fan joked.

"“Smoke on that thang” haha wiz totally hitting," another person commented.

"Wiz officially fell off," a netizen opined.

"Crazy that Wiz Khalifa joins Hawk Tua girl on the podcast, feels off brand," a fan added.

"what is this hawk tuah arc," a user quipped.

"They paid him a bag to be there for sure," an X user chimed in.

Hailey Welch, popularly known as the Hawk Tuah girl, rose to fame after her 'hawk tuah' comment in the Tim & Dee TV interview went viral. Welch made the comment after being asked to name a move that makes a man go "crazy" in bed.

Since her clip went viral, Welch has started her own podcast and increased her online presence.

Wiz Khalifa was indicted on reported drug charges in Romania in October 2024

On October 15, 2024, rapper Wiz Khalifa was indicted in Romania on drug charges after he was spotted lighting and smoking a joint on stage during a music festival in July.

The rapper was first charged by DIICOT, a Romanian anti-organized crime prosecutors organization for alleged illegal drug possession on July 14. The charges came after he allegedly smoked a joint while performing on stage at the the Beach, Please! music festival in Costinești, Romania the previous day (July 13).

Shortly after his arrest in July, Khalifa issued an official statement claiming that he did not intend to harm anyone by smoking on stage and would not repeat the same. The use of cannabis for recreational purposes, however, is banned in Romania. Khalifa said:

“Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big a*s joint next time."

On October 21, DIICOT shared a press release that claimed Wiz Khalifa was indicted in Romania on October 15 “for committing the crime of possession of dangerous drugs, without the right, with a view to consumption [of his] own."

As reportedly by PEOPLE, the press release also claimed that Khalifa had 18.53 grams of cannabis with him alongside a cannabis cigarette. The rapper's case was reportedly sent to the Contstanta Court.

Authorities told PEOPLE that Wiz Khalifa's indictment was completed and his case was sent to court for trial.

