Willie Nelson health: Singer cancels Outlaw Music Festival show as he is "not feeling well"

Willie Nelson canceled his performance at the 2024 Outlaw Music Festival because he was 'not feeling well.' The 91-year-old was scheduled to perform on the opening night of the show on June 21 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta but had to call it a day because of his health issues.

Willie shared this news on his X handle, informing people that he has been advised by his doctor to rest for the next few days and is expected to join the music festival in the coming week.

"We regret to inform you that Willie Nelson is not feeling well and, per doctor’s orders, has been advised to rest for the next four days. He is expected to make a quick recovery and join the Outlaw Music Festival tour next week," read the statement.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, fans were informed that other scheduled performances from Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, and Celisse would happen as planned. In Nelson's place, his family band would perform a specially curated set that would include the singer's iconic musical numbers.

Willie Nelson reveals that playing for his fans is 'what keeps me going'

Nelson Discusses "God's Problem Child" During An Album Premiere Special On His SiriusXM (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Willie Nelson is still going strong, even at the age of 91! The country legend released his 75th studio album, The Border, in May and shows no signs of taking a hiatus from work.

The 2024 Outlaw Music Festival is expected to continue until September this year and will feature several performances by Nelson. The Me and Paul singer is scheduled to be back for the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater show of the festival on June 26.

In a statement released in February (via People), Willie Nelson commented on the enormity of the Outlaw Music Festival and his thoughts about performing at the festival.

"This year's Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love," commented Nelson (via People).

On April 29, 2023, the country music veteran entered his nineties and celebrated his birthday with a musical extravaganza. Nelson performed at a two-day concert called 'Blackbird Presents' Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90' at the Hollywood Bowl, which attracted a crowd of over 18,000 people.

"I never thought I'd get here," gushed Nelson to People magazine.

Nelson further explained that performing for people is what keeps him going, even at the age of 90.

"I get a lot of fun out of playing for an audience. There's a great energy exchange there. It's what keeps me going," concluded Willie Nelson.

Willie Nelson is expected to join the music festival in the coming week.