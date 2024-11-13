"You got Presidents, you got Preachers"- Suge Knight claims the likes of Obama and T.D. Jakes attended Diddy's freak-off parties

As Diddy remains in federal custody, American record executive Suge Knight, who is currently at RTA Donovan Correctional Facility, San Diego, gave a telephonic interview for a YouTube podcast on November 13. During the conversation on Sit Down With Michael Franzese, Knight opened up about Puff, Epstein, and the industry.

At one point, to give a little context to the viewers, the interviewer Michael Franzese said:

“It has shades of Epstein already, you know, that there's a lot of celebrity names, a lot of elite names, a lot of big people involved allegedly. Some people are running for cover. We haven't heard all of these names… You think Obama had anything to do with any of these parties that he had?"

To which, Knight answered:

“Absolutely.. You got presidents. You got preachers. T.D. Jakes is one of the biggest black preachers around that everybody loves.”

Suge Knight opens up about Diddy and the biggest mistake he made

As per People Magazine’s July 2024 report, on September 7, 1996, rapper Tupac Shakur was in the passenger seat of a black BMW driven by Marion "Suge" Knight, the head of Death Row Records. As they were leaving an event, a drive-by shooting happened.

Tupac suffered fatal injuries and eventually died after staying in the hospital for around six days. Suge was wounded as well. In August 2023, prosecutors claimed that Duane "Keefe D" Davis, a suspect in Shakur's assassination, was allegedly the gang leader who planned the murder.

Later, as per Fox 5 Vegas' July 25, 2024 report, Davis claimed that Diddy allegedly asked him to murder Knight and Shakur.

While Suge Knight gave an interview over the phone, he went on to talk about Diddy and his parties. He further alleged that guests like Usher, Obama, and T.D. Jakes allegedly attended his parties. He also talked about Epstein, who committed suicide in custody in 2019.

Talking about the same, Michael Franzese said that he spent 7 months there under tight security in the same tier as Epstein, and he was kept under observation. Claiming that committing suicide under such restriction was highly unlikely and Suge agreed with his alleged claims.

The interviewer then asked what might happen to Combs. As many famous personalities are involved, Michael said that there might be a cover-up. However, as the case had drawn a significant amount of spotlight, as per the host, they would probably no longer be able to conceal it. Suge replied:

“I think, well, I know pretty much. I can't say [....] But we know where it came from. It's this thing. Puffy’s been repeating what they've been doing to him for years, how he started off. And it was okay to do what he was doing… At the same time, I feel the one of the biggest mistakes he made was going against the liquor and alcohol guys”

Talking about Diddy, he continued:

“He turned around and told them that he was going to sue him. He played the black card… I'm gonna say you guys are racists [...] And you know, as well as I know, one of the best ways to just destroy a brand is if somebody is a racist…”

Suge here referred to the time Diddy filed a suit against the alcohol company Diageo. Per a January 16, 2024 Variety report, Diddy asserted that the corporation did not give the products he represented adequate marketing consideration. However, the lawsuit dissolved as Combs withdrew the allegations.

Meanwhile, Suge Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a fatal hit-and-run. He was arrested in 2015 and was charged with murder, attempted murder, and hit-and-run.

