"You reporting fake news" — Internet reacts to DJ Akademiks saying Drake is not dropping collab with PARTYNEXTDOOR the same day as The Weeknd

On Tuesday, January 28, DJ Akademiks tweeted about a rumor regarding Drake dropping new music with PARTYNEXTDOOR on the same day as The Weeknd's upcoming release. The internet personality called the news "false," and his tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 160K views on the social media platform.

Netizens have been responding to Akademiks on X, with one of them commenting:

"You reporting fake news."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Some netizens claimed it could be a miscommunication between Drake's team and the podcaster.

"From my understanding, DJ Akademiks is close to Drake's team. Unfortunately, there has been miscommunication in the past concerning ones "receipts." Why should we believe this?" commented an X user.

"Nah, UMG won't get a dime from the Drake & PND album. Business will have to get fixed with UMG first," added another one.

"Yeah that wouldn’t be a smart thing to do anyway," replied one other user.

Meanwhile, others expressed eagerness for the God's Plan rapper to drop new music.

"Weeknd fell off years ago. Drake really needs to drop this tape so I can have some new stuff," chimed in a netizen.

"Don’t need to deny it, he never drops when anyone big is, he drops when its library time lol get them numbers up," posted another.

"Why don't they go promote with Kendrick, or Metro, or Ross, or ASAP, or playboy carti, or Pharrell, or... the rest of those losers??? Because the boy runs this," commented one X user.

DJ Akademiks has recently been at the center of a Twitch scandal

Expand Tweet

The reaction to DJ Akademiks' tweet comes after the news of Twitch banning him was disclosed. Per HotNewHipHop on January 28, an old clip of Akademiks with a 15-year-old boy has resurfaced online, capturing his attempt to allegedly s*xually groom the young boy while gaming with other streamers. In the clip, Akademiks can be seen asking the boy about his s*x life.

The clip reportedly led to DJ Akademiks getting banned from Twitch, however, the platform has not provided any explanation for the action. Before the podcaster, internet personality Adin Ross had been permanently banned from the live-streaming platform in 2023.

According to HotNewHipHop, the DJ has since addressed the matter in a live stream, saying:

"This is about the 18th time y’all have tried to have this conversation. I get it. Y’all are upset. ‘How do we cancel Ak?’ I’m still the biggest, pause. You can’t cancel what you didn’t build."

The Jamaican-American native continued:

"I’ve done a lot of bulls**t up in this game... This issue aside – which, again. I am wrong. I will be better... Obviously, I got to watch my speech. That’s clear... Definitely a regrettable moment, and we’re going to use it as a teachable moment. Because I don’t think I’ve came this far... to be that irresponsible... I could throw out any type of excuses. Well, f**k all that. So I’ll just take the responsibility. I should do better and will do better."

After the ban, PlaqueBoyMax called out Akademiks, as the 15-year-old was a Discord mod for Max. This led to Akademiks claiming people were "kicking his back" using the controversy as an excuse. He has already vowed not to host any content relating to Max on his channel, adding that he did not need to be featured on his broadcasts. Meanwhile, Kai Cenat and Adin Ross were also on this list.

DJ Akademiks hasn't made any direct comment about his ban on Twitch so far. Meanwhile, this is not his first ban from the platform, as he was also banned once in October 2024. However, the reason behind it was not disclosed at the time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback