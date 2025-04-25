“Young Thug is not Gunna let it go”— Fans react as rapper seemingly calls Gunna a ”Rat” in Money on Money

Rapper Jeffery Lamar Williams II, aka Young Thug, appeared to diss Gunna in his new song Money on Money. The track was released on Friday, April 25, 2025, and marks Thug's first single following his release from jail.

The song, a collaboration with Future, is part of Thugger's upcoming album UY SCUTI. In one of the verses, he raps:

"These f**k n**gas tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friend."

Later in the track, he rhymes, "Brother, you a rat (My brother)."

As the single went viral, netizens quickly speculated that it was a diss aimed at Gunna for allegedly snitching during the YSL RICO trial. One X user shared a sly pun referencing the supposed diss, writing:

"Young Thug is not Gunna let it go."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @dme_363)

As the news spread, many spoke in support of Gunna—

"Young Thug needs Gunna more than Gunna needs Thug," one remarked.

"Young thug and future keep dropping the same songs, about the same stuff . AP’s, strippers in Miami , they hate gunna … no growth we in 2025," another stated.

Others still doubted the Drip Too Hard hitmaker, suggesting that Thugger should just name-drop him.

"You might as well call Gunna by name Thug," a fan commented.

"Thug is the reason gunna even has a career at all and he snitches on the person who put him on," another added.

Some expressed their frustrations at the situation being dragged—

"big bro move on, its 2025 nobody cares about all that," one wrote.

"Young thug an gunna going beef for life lol," an exasperated fan commented.

What happened between Gunna and Young Thug?

In May 2022, law enforcement officers arrested Young Thug, Gunna, and several others affiliated with the YSL (Young Stoner Life) label for violating Georgia's RICO Act (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations). According to their indictment, YSL served as a front for the criminal gang Young Slime Life.

Before this, the two rappers were close associates and frequent collaborators. Gunna (real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens) was the first artist to sign with Thug's YSL Records.

In December 2022, Kitchens entered an Alford plea deal, meaning he pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the RICO Act while maintaining his innocence regarding the same charge. Since then, the rapper has been facing rumors of snitching on Thugger/YSL.

Here's a post by Sadow, defending his client in December 2022—

At the time of his release, his lawyer, Steve Sadow, shared a statement with Pitchfork on his behalf, clarifying that he accepted the deal to "end" the ordeal by "publicly acknowledging (his) association with YSL."

"I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

He added that he cherished his association with the label.

However, rumors about him snitching gained traction after rappers like Lil Baby unfollowed him on Instagram in January 2023, and Lil Durk called him a "rat" during an interview on DJ Akademiks' Off The Record podcast in May 2023. Additionally, last year, Future took a shot at Gunna in his track Allure, rapping:

"I’m just a street n**ga, just rappin’, my day ones went fed (Pluto)/You took a plea on my slime, won't be surprised you ended up dead (Slatt)."

Notably, the three rappers share a close association with either Thugger or his label, YSL Records.

Williams II, for his part, entered a non-negotiated plea in October 2024 and was released on probation. It’s important to note that he never mentioned Gunna during the trial. Furthermore, his probation terms barred him from being associated with suspected gang members and fellow co-defendants.

However, it did include an exception for his brother, Quantavious Grier, and Kitchens. While he hasn't directly commented on their relationship, in December 2024, Young Thug tweeted (now deleted) that read:

"Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don't know u my guy."

Since then, he has been seen in studios working on his upcoming album with Future, Lil Baby, and Travis Scott. He appears to be distancing himself from Gunna, who has been a frequent collaborator in the past.

Earlier this year, Young Thug released a snippet of an untitled song he had been working on, featuring him rapping:

"Never associate with a rat/ Go and get some money, get a pack."

A day later, Steve Sadow shared a post on X expressing his frustration with the rumors about his former client.

Sadow's X post (Image via X/ @stevesadow)

He reiterated that the rapper did nothing to harm Thug or his case, adding that he also wasn't called as a witness during the trial.

Gunna has also maintained that he never snitched on Young Thug but hasn't addressed any specific claims. He hasn't publicly commented on the recent developments.

