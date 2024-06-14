Young Thug trial: Lil Woody denies killing Donovan 'Nut' Thomas confesses he lied to police during testimony in court

As Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial continues, witness Kenneth Copeland, best known as Lil Woody, has denied involvement in the killing of Donovan ‘Nut’ Thomas. In the latest hearing, Copeland also admitted to repeatedly lying to the police. This comes after Copeland shockingly fired his lawyer while on the stand.

Kenneth Copeland was placed behind bars in October 2021 after being caught with a loaded firearm in his car. He was asked to appear in Young Thug’s RICO trial in hopes of prosecutors getting a confession from him about Young Thug. However, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to avoid testifying and self-incrimination, which led to his arrest.

During his recent court hearing, Copeland was questioned about his interactions with law enforcement. Additionally, he maintained his innocence regarding Donovan “Nut” Thomas' death. According to 11Alive, when asked by an attorney if he killed Nut, Copeland swiftly answered, “Nope.”

For those uninitiated, Donovan “Nut” Thomas was an Inglewood Blood Gang member who reportedly held a high position in the group. Alongside Copeland being questioned about Thomas’ death, Young Thug has been accused of renting a silver Infiniti sedan that was supposedly used in the killing of Thomas, who was in Young Thug’s rival gang.

Lil Woody confesses to lying to the police in latest YSL RICO hearing

During his testimony, Lil Woody repeatedly interrupted the prosecutor, eventually admitting to lying to the police to protect his own innocence. He stated:

"I was not truthful. I was saying whatever they wanted me to say, saying whatever I can come up with. I was trying my best to convince them that I didn’t do nothing, that I am an innocent person, and that people put they hands on me… I know I wasn’t being truthful."

Copeland elaborated that he was lying to the police during his questioning that took place in both 2014 and 2015. He added:

"I was making up stories. When they ask about this right here, I was making it up, when they asking me about this right here, I was making it up… Every time they got me, I told them, 'I’ll tell y’all whatever you want to hear, just let me go.'"

Kenneth Copeland’s latest court appearance comes after he fired his lawyer while he was still on the stand on June 11. During the hearing, Judge Ural D. Glanville asked him if he wished to continue with his lawyer after spending the weekend in jail for refusing to testify the previous week. Copeland responded shockingly, “She fired. I don’t want her.”

The judge then asked Lil Woody whether he wanted a new court-appointed attorney or if he would like to represent himself. In response, Lil Woody stated, “I’m good,” seemingly hinting that he would prefer taking the latter option.

As the YSL RICO case continues, Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steele, has been ordered to serve 20 days in jail for refusing to share information about how he got information regarding a confidential meeting.

