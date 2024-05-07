Zach Bryan brings out Sexyy Red as guest performer during The Quittin Time Tour in St Louis, Missouri

On May 2, Zach Bryan surprised fans with a cameo with Sexyy Red during The Quittin Time Tour in St Louis, Missouri. The country song singer is on a massive North American Tour and kicked it off on March 6.

During the concert at the Enterprise Centre, Sexyy Red joined him on the stage for his encore performance of the 2020 song, Revival. Bryan wanted to shake things up with a medley of Hip Hop and Country music.

Zach at the Stagecoach Festival (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Zach Bryan's unexpected cameo for his fans during The Quittin Time Tour

Bryan took to his Instagram on May 4 and expressed his gratitude for sharing the stage with Sexyy Red. The I Remember Everything singer captioned the carousel as HOME OF @sexyyred. He also thanked his fans for coming to the show and wrote:

“Thank y’all so much for coming and you always got friends in us.”

The Middle East and Levi Turner opened the show, accompanied by Zach Bryan. It was only during Zach Bryan's Revival performance that set the tone for something unexpected.

As Zach took to the stage to perform the encore performance of his hit track, Red strutted onto the stage and twerked her way into the performance. Sexxy Red posted the performance video on Twitter to thank her fellow artist and wrote,

"Thank you fa bringing me out @zachlanebryan!"

In the video, the audience can be heard cheering on for the collaboration.

Other appearances at The Quittin Time Tour

Zach Bryan has been keeping up with his tradition of surprise cameos on the stage. These cameos especially are seen at the end of his show with Revival. So far, on his tour, fans have seen Matt Rhule, the Nebraska football coach, New York Giants QB Daniel Jones, comedian Shane Gillis, and even the legendary singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen.

Zach and Springsteen perform a set on his tour. (Image via Instagram/ @zachlanebryan)

With so many celebrities on stage, fans seem to be geared up and ready for his upcoming performances.

Zach Bryan will next perform at the Thompson-Boling Arena at the food center on May 9.