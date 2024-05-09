"Not enjoying the band enough" — Zayn Malik opens up about his biggest regret regarding One Direction and how his daughter changed him

Dusk Till Dawn singer Zayn Malik recently appeared at the Zach Sang Show to promote his new album Room Under The Stairs. In a candid conversation with podcaster Zach Sang, the former One Direction member opened up about the band, his daughter, and living in Pennsylvania.

Formed by British X-Factor judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, and Nicole Scherzinger in 2010, One Direction announced its separation from the band on March 25, 2015, and the band disbanded in 2016 with all members going their separate ways.

Zach Sang asked the Pillowtalk singer if there was anything that he is grateful for currently that he wasn't grateful for initially, Malik replied—

"The main thing that I always feel bad about is - when I look back over my life - is not enjoying the band enough."

Additionally, Zayn Malik mentioned that his daughter Khai was the one who brought back colour into his life when asked about finding peace with past experiences. The Entertainer singer welcomed Khai into his life with his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020.

Zayn Malik mentioned the importance of being happy on the Zach Sang Show: Details of the conversation explored

After his split from One Direction, Zayn Malik focused on his career as a solo artist. After the release of Love Like This in 2023, he did, however, take a step back from his solo career. When asked about this, he stated that he was not interested in promotions or interviews since he wasn't in the right frame of mind to sit down and have a chat.

Malik also mentioned that since he is an introvert it was difficult for him to switch to solo stardom and that it made him realize that he aspired for success and beyond.

Further into the interview, Malik mentioned that his outlook on life has evolved and that he has understood the importance of being happy now that he has matured in age. He told Zach Sang that he is happier and enjoys things as well as his perspective.

He further stated—

“If I frame everything in a negative manner, I’m not going to gain satisfaction from it, but if I move with happiness, I can gain so much more and have a good time.”

Moreover, it is seldom possible to have an interview with Zayn Malik without having a conversation on One Direction. Talking about feeling frustrated over being unable to express his individuality as a band member, Malik said that it was hard to showcase his individuality as a member of the band and that he didn't think it was anybody's fault.

Later, Zayn Malik proceeded to talk about his daughter Khai and stated that she showcased natural rhythm while playing the game Guitar Hero and that it could be developed into something.

The BeFoUr singer recalled how Gigi used to beat him at the game and stated—

"I was like, maybe she got that from her mum because I was diabolical at it.”

In his interview with Zach, the Still Got Time singer also talked about living in Pennsylvania which he once mentioned was where he wanted to raise his daughter in his interview with L'OFFICIEL dated March 27, 2024.

The TiO singer told Zach that his move to the state was coincidental and that he ended up falling in love with the place.