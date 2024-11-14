"Please don’t talk" — Ray J says Diddy's celebrity friends are "paying victims to keep their name out of it"

On November 12, a new documentary presented by TMZ, titled The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs, dropped on Tubi. Ray J, who reportedly appears in the documentary, has said that the hip-hop mogul's celebrity friends have recently approached him to express their anxiety regarding their links with Diddy and any potential implications that might emerge during his trial.

Ray J reportedly also claimed in the documentary:

"I’m hearing about artists paying victims to keep their name out of it."

The rapper was then asked if the accusers were demanding money for their silence, to which he responded:

"Here’s the other way around that: I’ll give you money. Please don’t talk."

Elaborating further on being approached by Diddy's celebrity friends, Ray J added that they're calling him because they "wanna tell me about certain things that happened with them and Diddy."

The One Wish hitmaker further added that the high-profile figures have "had some affiliation with Diddy that they don’t want to come out," and they think that Ray J might be the vessel for it coming out.

Ray J reportedly claimed someone tried to kill him earlier this week

Having made all the claims about Diddy's celebrity friends and their intention to silence his victims with money, Ray J reportedly confessed in the documentary that he had probably already "said too much."

"So what? Now they gonna be mad. Come get me. F*** it," he added.

The alleged revelations made by Ray J in TMZ's documentary come after the Brown Sugar rapper shared on Instagram that someone had tried to kill him. He took to his Instagram story on Tuesday, saying:

"ni**s just tried to shoot me... they tried to kill me, ni***. Do you want me to apologize, ni***? F*** you!"

Despite this claim, Ray J said nothing about who he thought might have been behind the alleged shooting. According to All New Hip-Hop, the rapper also claimed that he got into several altercations with both of the Satisfy You rapper's sons recently, because of his comments about their father.

The altercation took place in an LA club in the last week of October. Speaking about it in an Instagram live session with Nicki Minaj, Ray J shared that it wasn't the first run-in he had with the Combs siblings, but the third one. The rapper further added:

"I got over cocky and said some things that were out of bounds. I said some over the top things that had to do with s****y and other things and I wasn’t proud of myself about what I did."

The Diddy documentary also contains revelations of his freak-off parties made by an alleged guest

Besides Ray J, The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs documentary also featured Tanea Wallace, an aspiring singer-songwriter. In the documentary, Wallace recounts her experience of attending one of the Bad Boy For Life rapper's freak-off party, which she was invited to by a Saudi prince.

Tanea described the atmosphere of the party to be "intense," with several groups of guests indulging in explicit behavior and appearing intoxicated. She also claimed that the event that started in the evening went on well into the early morning hours.

Wallace also claimed that she had noticed what she believed to be minors present at the party, dressed in Harajuku Barbie-inspired outfits, adding:

"I looked to the right of me and in the corner and I was like 'Are those midgets?' Because people were over them, like people trying to hide what they're doing... They're all huddled up. But no, they were little people. Dressed up like Harajuku Barbies, red lipstick, looking like real s**y."

Diddy, who is being held in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September, recently made his third bail attempt. Whether or not his request will be granted this time remains to be seen.

