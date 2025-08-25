"Right person at the wrong place": Internet reacts after Ava Max claims she is the "biggest mismanaged pop star ever"

American singer and songwriter Ava Max recently sat down with Rolling Stone and opened up about parting with her past management at MDDN. In an August 21, 2025, published interview, the 31-year-old star also addressed her decision to cut ties with Cirkut, her former boyfriend and longtime producer, as well as Madison Love, her ex-co-writer and former friend.On August 23, 2025, Pop Crave shared a post on the social media platform X featuring a conversation between Ava Max and Rolling Stone about how her music career has been managed. As per the X post, the artist, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, was asked about her thoughts on the chatter, “Oh, she’s rebelling.”“I mean, Ava Max has been the biggest mismanaged pop star ever. That’s how it feels. That’s how the comments put it out to be, right? That’s how I feel. But my love for music stays, and that’s why I’m still going to be making consistent pop music until I’m like 100 years old (if I’m lucky), because pop music is in my veins. But have I been mismanaged in the past? That’s for the fans to decide,” replied the artist.Ava Max’s claim about her management has sparked a flurry of reactions online. One X user reacted to this and wrote:“she has a huge potential but was truly mismanaged. she is the example of 'the right person at the wrong place'”ّ @geokonic__LINK@PopCrave she has a huge potential but was truly mismanaged. she is the example of 'the right person at the wrong place'Several fans of the singer expressed their support and took a dig at her previous management and label.Eren 💋 @erenfromtargetsLINK@PopCrave the way she isn’t lying she could’ve been HUGE but her label failed herUS Flash Now News @USFlashNowNewsLINK@PopCrave That’s a bold statement from Ava 😳 Her talent is undeniable, but it really shows how much good management matters in pop. 🎤✨Noah taylor's version🧡 @Noah69788517LINK@PopCrave I agree with her, she definitely deserves much moreMeanwhile, some netizens called out the Sweet but Psycho hitmaker for calling herself “the biggest mismanaged pop star.”Love_4_Crypto @love_4_cryptoLINK@PopCrave I mean, I get that she's frustrated, but 'biggest mismanaged pop star ever'? Someone needs to remind her about the entire careers of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.sagrad прекрасный @dimaumanskiyyLINK@PopCrave just 'mismanaged pop star' would be perfectly correct, no need to be this delusional𐚁 Chris 𐚁 @christopherayLINK@PopCrave Calling yourself a popstar is a little weirdNotably, the singer, as per Rolling Stone, found her new production and songwriting team in Inverness and Pink Slip. She has reportedly also credited them on her new project.Ava Max’s new album, Don’t Click Play, exploredDuring her recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Ava Max also talked about her new album titled Don’t Click Play. The singer addressed her music struggles, saying:“The change in management really shook the boat, then I just went silent… I almost lost myself there for a moment with the transition. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say it, but that’s the truth. I want to be honest with you: This is a complete reset.”Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Three - Source: GettyNotably, Don’t Click Play is the third studio album of Ava Max. According to Billboard, it was released on August 22, 2025, via Atlantic Records. Featuring a total of twelve tracks, the album includes the title song Don’t Click Play, and singles like Lost Your Faith, Wet, Hot American Dream, Lovin Myself, Sucks to Be My Ex, How Can I Dance, World’s Smallest Violin, and more.Calling Don’t Click Play the album of her 'dreams”, the musician said to Rolling Stone:“I made this album because I wanted to prove that I can make the album of my dreams without my last collaborators… I know the fans know the story of what happened: I was betrayed and I was heartbroken, and I was really hurt… A lot of people thought I couldn’t make another pop song without my last collaborators.”For the unversed, Don’t Click Play is the follow-up to Max’s 2023 album Diamonds &amp; Dancefloors. Per Billboard, it reached No. 34 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Meanwhile, the singer released her debut LP titled Heaven &amp; Hell in 2020.