  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Right person at the wrong place": Internet reacts after Ava Max claims she is the "biggest mismanaged pop star ever"

"Right person at the wrong place": Internet reacts after Ava Max claims she is the "biggest mismanaged pop star ever"

By Afreen Shaikh
Published Aug 25, 2025 09:38 GMT
2024 ARIA Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty
2024 ARIA Awards - Backstage - Source: Getty

American singer and songwriter Ava Max recently sat down with Rolling Stone and opened up about parting with her past management at MDDN. In an August 21, 2025, published interview, the 31-year-old star also addressed her decision to cut ties with Cirkut, her former boyfriend and longtime producer, as well as Madison Love, her ex-co-writer and former friend.

Ad

On August 23, 2025, Pop Crave shared a post on the social media platform X featuring a conversation between Ava Max and Rolling Stone about how her music career has been managed. As per the X post, the artist, whose real name is Amanda Ava Koci, was asked about her thoughts on the chatter, “Oh, she’s rebelling.”

“I mean, Ava Max has been the biggest mismanaged pop star ever. That’s how it feels. That’s how the comments put it out to be, right? That’s how I feel. But my love for music stays, and that’s why I’m still going to be making consistent pop music until I’m like 100 years old (if I’m lucky), because pop music is in my veins. But have I been mismanaged in the past? That’s for the fans to decide,” replied the artist.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Ava Max’s claim about her management has sparked a flurry of reactions online. One X user reacted to this and wrote:

“she has a huge potential but was truly mismanaged. she is the example of 'the right person at the wrong place'”
Ad

Several fans of the singer expressed their support and took a dig at her previous management and label.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Meanwhile, some netizens called out the Sweet but Psycho hitmaker for calling herself “the biggest mismanaged pop star.”

Ad
Ad
Ad

Notably, the singer, as per Rolling Stone, found her new production and songwriting team in Inverness and Pink Slip. She has reportedly also credited them on her new project.

Ava Max’s new album, Don’t Click Play, explored

During her recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Ava Max also talked about her new album titled Don’t Click Play. The singer addressed her music struggles, saying:

Ad
“The change in management really shook the boat, then I just went silent… I almost lost myself there for a moment with the transition. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say it, but that’s the truth. I want to be honest with you: This is a complete reset.”
Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Three - Source: Getty
Lollapalooza Paris Festival - Day Three - Source: Getty

Notably, Don’t Click Play is the third studio album of Ava Max. According to Billboard, it was released on August 22, 2025, via Atlantic Records. Featuring a total of twelve tracks, the album includes the title song Don’t Click Play, and singles like Lost Your Faith, Wet, Hot American Dream, Lovin Myself, Sucks to Be My Ex, How Can I Dance, World’s Smallest Violin, and more.

Ad

Calling Don’t Click Play the album of her 'dreams”, the musician said to Rolling Stone:

“I made this album because I wanted to prove that I can make the album of my dreams without my last collaborators… I know the fans know the story of what happened: I was betrayed and I was heartbroken, and I was really hurt… A lot of people thought I couldn’t make another pop song without my last collaborators.”
Ad

For the unversed, Don’t Click Play is the follow-up to Max’s 2023 album Diamonds & Dancefloors. Per Billboard, it reached No. 34 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Meanwhile, the singer released her debut LP titled Heaven & Hell in 2020.

About the author
Afreen Shaikh

Afreen Shaikh

Twitter icon

Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food, Trending News, and Podcast writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.

Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.

Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility.

Know More
Edited by Bharath S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications