Roger Daltrey net worth: The Who lead singer's fortune explored in wake of debilitating health struggles

Roger Daltrey recently disclosed during his performance at the Royal Albert Hall on March 27, 2025, that he has been dealing with certain health issues for some time. According to the New York Post, he is having trouble with vision and hearing abilities.

Known as the co-founder of the rock band The Who, Roger had a thriving solo career, bringing out albums such as McVicar, One of the Boys, and Parting Should Be Painless. Notably, the singer’s fortune is estimated to be almost $90 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Roger Daltrey appeared on stage with purple-tinted glasses, saying that he had a left knee replacement a few weeks ago, resulting from an injury he suffered while dancing. According to People magazine, the Buddy’s Song star also told the crowd at the same time:

“The joys of getting old mean you go deaf. I also now have got the joy of going blind. Fortunately I still have my voice, because then I’ll have a full Tommy.”

In addition, Daltrey had a crack in his voice when he was performing, and he told the crowd in response:

“No apologies, I f**ked up.”

Roger’s health update comes around seven years after he told the audience during a solo performance in Las Vegas that he had become deaf due to loud music used during the events where he has appeared throughout his career, as reported by TMZ.

Roger Daltrey’s net worth: Career and other details explored

The East Acton, London native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his flawless work in the musical world.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that he is living in a luxurious property in East Sussex, England, with 20 rooms. The house has other facilities, including a sauna and a recording studio. Roger Daltrey also renovated the house by adding a Lakedown Trout Fishery and later established another property on the same land with four bedrooms.

Roger Daltrey’s journey as a singer dates back to the time when he started performing with a group called The Detours during the ‘50s. They later came to be known as The Who, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

The band had an opportunity to collaborate with record labels like Warner Bros., Universal Republic, and MCA. The lineup has changed multiple times since the time it was formed. Pete Townshend is currently their vocalist, guitarist, and keyboardist.

Although The Who was able to grab a spot on the charts from their debut album, the fifth major project, Who’s Next, helped them reach on top of the US Billboard 200. They continued creating similar records with other releases such as Quadrophenia, Face Dances, Endless Wire, and Who.

In between all these, Roger began pursuing a solo career, and his first album, Daltrey, came out in 1973. Although the Witchblade star’s projects have never reached the first position on the charts, he has still left an impression with albums like Under a Raging Moon, Rocks in the Head, and As Long as I Have You.

Roger Daltrey also has several films and TV shows in his credits, including The Little Match Girl, How to Be Cool, Tales from the Crypt, The Bill, The Simpsons, Once Upon a Time, and Pawn Stars.

