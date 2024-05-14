Ryan Reynolds' children and their connection to Taylor Swift explored as actor jokes about fourth child's name appearing in TTPD

The Canadian-American actor and producer Ryan Reynolds recently opened up about his children's names and their connection to Taylor Swift's songs. The actor quipped that he and his wife Blake Lively were "still waiting" for their fourth child's name.

On Monday, May 13, 2024, the 47-year-old appeared on the Today show to promote his new movie IF. The show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb asked about the name of Reynolds' fourth child. Guthrie referred to how his older three kids' names are heard on Swift's track Betty from the pop star's 2020 album Folklore and said—

"Taylor Swift keeps dropping it into lyrics!"

Expand Tweet

The song name-checked the three children of Reynolds and Lively with the third child, four-and-a-half-year-old Betty in the title and older sisters Inez, seven-and-a-half, and James, nine, in the lyrics. When Guthrie asked whether the new baby's name is on Taylor's latest studio album The Tortured Poets Department, Ryan Reynolds joked—

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be. I will say this, we're still waiting. So, Taylor, let's maybe start, you know."

The couple has not yet revealed the name or the s*x of their newest addition to the family, which they welcomed in February 2023.

Ryan Reynolds jokes about waiting for Taylor Swift to tell him and Blake Lively the name of their fourth child

Ryan Reynolds is starring in a new family-comedy movie, IF, which revolves around imaginary friends. The actor went on the Today show to talk about his role as Cal in the movie, directed by John Krasinski.

During the interview, the hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb mentioned Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's fourth child and asked about the name. They also mentioned Taylor Swift's previous track mentioning their older children's names. The Deadpool star responded by joking that he is still waiting on it and added—

"She's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy's not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been friends for a long time and the duo was most recently snapped during the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024. The two artists first connected in 2015 after Lively shared a photo from a L'Oréal campaign with Swift.

Ryan Reynolds previously shared in a SiriusXM Town Hall interview back in August 2021, that their three children did not know their names were in the song Betty until the track was finished. He quipped—

"We surprised them with it. They didn't know. They had no idea. We don't tell them anything. We find they're most compliant if you offer them no access to outside information."

Taylor Swift had also given a shout-out to Betty, Inez, and James back in May 2023 at a stop on her Eras Tour in Philadelphia. She then played the song All Too Well at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field. The singer told Billboard about her inspiration for the track Betty in July 2020, saying—

"I’ve always loved that in music you can kinda slip into different identities and you can sing from other people’s perspectives. So that’s what I did on this one. I named all the characters in this story after my friends’ kids… and I hope you like it!"

The couple have not shared details about their youngest child, and noted in a 2022 Today show interview that they "never find out" the sex of their children " until [they're born]."

Ryan Reynolds' IF will be released in theaters by Paramount Pictures on May 17, 2024.