Shirley Manson, the lead singer of the American rock band Garbage, recently praised Patti Smith, a pioneer of the punk rock movement in the 1970s.

During a conversation with The Line of Best Fit for Nine Songs series, Manson mentioned Patti Smith’s Revenge as one of her favorite songs. The track is part of Patti Smith’s 1979 album Wave.

When asked if she knows Patti, Manson mentioned sharing the stage with her multiple times and expressed her awe toward the Dancing Barefoot artist:

"And what really strikes me every time I see her play, is unlike every other artist I think I've ever seen in my life, she is augmented by her age, she's not diminished by it."

Shirley Manson gained attention for her grunge style and roles in films like Captain Marvel and Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles.

Shirley Manson mentions that Patti Smith "appears more powerful" every time she appears

Manson’s interview with The Line of Best Fit coincides with her band’s upcoming performance alongside bandmates Steve Marker, Duke Erikson, and Butch Vig at the Wembley Arena for the first time since the ‘90s.

In her list of nine songs, Shirley Manson exclusively features tracks by women. She explained to The Line of Best Fit that she has stopped talking about her beloved male artists, given that plenty of people are talking about them.

Speaking about Patti Smith’s Revenge, Manson recounted hearing the song's tune much later during her time with the band Goodbye Mr. Mackenzie.

Martin Metcalfe introduced Manson to Gloria, a track from Patti Smith’s debut album Horses, which left a lasting impression. According to portals like WKNC 88.1, Horses is often described as Smith’s "most iconic album filled with a glorious fusion of poetry and rock n’ roll.

Mason told The Line of Best Fit:

"And then I ended up falling into a tunnel of love with Patti Smith that remains to this day. One of the touchstones in my life, who has inspired me as a human being and as an artist."

Manson mentioned that it was great to see someone who was considered underground until Patti Smith released her memoir, Just Kids. The memoir recounts her childhood, her desire to become an artist, and her life-long friendship with photographer Robert Mapplethorpe.

Expanding on her statement about knowing Patti Smith, Shirley Manson mentioned:

"Every time she appears, she appears even more powerful, even more potent, even more challenging, and arresting. She’s taking us to task, but it also feels to me like it comes from a place of real generous love, I find that really beguiling in her."

The Garbage band's lead singer told The Line of Best Fit that the qualities of Patti she mentioned are why she thinks the Gloria singer has managed to survive through decades in an industry that "eats women."

In addition to Patti Smith's song, Shirley Manson also referenced tracks by female artists such as ABBA, Sinéad O'Connor, and Leslie Gore.

Moreover, Patti Smith has been the center of appreciation lately, given that Taylor Swift mentioned her in the song The Tortured Poets Department via lyrics that read:

"And who's gonna know you, if not me? / I laughed in your face and said, / 'You're not Dylan Thomas. / I'm not Patti Smith. / This ain't the Chelsea Hotel. / We're modern idiots.'"

Patti Smith thanked Taylor Swift in an Instagram post of herself reading a book by Dylan Thomas, stating that she was moved to be mentioned alongside the great Welsh poet.