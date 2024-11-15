On November 15, 2024, X page @mymixtapez posted a video of The Fly Lawyer, aka Jackie Patterson, rapping his own song and celebrating a legal win after his clients hired him just 45 minutes before court. The video that has garnered 2.6 million views since @mymixtapez was posted by The Fly Lawyer on October 4, 2024, on his Instagram page.

In the caption, the lawyer mentioned that it was a true story that someone hired him at 8:15 am in the jail parking lot when two of that person's family members had court 45 minutes later.

"I walk out of the jail let them the know they are getting out today with a bond! I had my song already cued up as soon as I got back in the car!😂😂😂 My song is called 'Keep you out that cell'"

Internet users were quick to react to the post and took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their opinion on The Fly Lawyer's video. Commenting on how Patterson should be hired for the YSL Rico trial, which is the longest-running in Georgia's history, an X user tweeted:

"Someone should hire him for YSL 2.0 Rico trial."

"Lawyer w style and great fashion sense are always the best," an X user commented.

"Now that's some next-level confidence and skill! It sounds like this lawyer knows how to deliver under pressure," another X user mentioned.

A user compared him to a cross between two popular lawyers on TV:

"Looks like a cross between Colonel Sanders and Better Call Saul. And I'm here for it."

"Moving to Atlanta strictly because of him 💯 " another internet user stated.

On the other hand, some netizens tweeted their alleged negative experiences with Patterson:

"He got my niece locked up on a RICO she started out with a seatbelt ticket 😩😩😩😩" an X user tweeted.

"Hell nah he was my cuzin lawyer an he went in for a small weed charge and I haven’t seen him since," another X user mentioned.

Who is The Fly Lawyer? Details about Jackie Patterson explored

According to The Fly Lawyer's Instagram bio, he claims to be the "only lawyer" in the history of Georgia who has been a police chief, municipal, state, superior court judge, prosecutor, actor and music artist. Additionally, Patterson's profile on the State Bar of Georgia website mentions that he practices personal injury, civil rights, and traffic violations.

The website also mentions that The Fly Lawyer has conducted more than 700 criminal jury trials and handled more than 200 criminal appeals. Additionally, Patterson's educational qualification states Texas S. University (T. Marshall).

In an interview with the YouTube channel Le Vlogs in April 2024, Patterson was asked how he started practicing law. Talking about the same, The Fly Lawyer said he joined the army as a paratrooper after completing high school and then joined the Atlanta police department.

Patterson observed lawyers in court defending individuals he had arrested, which made him consider that while lawyers earned around $100,000, he made $15000 and also faced significant personal risk.

The lawyer noted that attorney Michael Bergen questioned him on the stand, suggesting that Patterson was seeking promotion through numerous arrests. That incident inspired Patterson to pursue law, and he ended up interning under Michael Bergen.

The Fly Lawyer has released three tracks so far, which include Keep You Out That Cell in 2023, along with Maybach and Rolls Royce and Come to the Fly Side in 2024.

