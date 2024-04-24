South Star Festival 2024: Headliners, lineup, presale, dates, location, & all you need to know

South Star Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 28, 2024, to September 29, 2024, at the John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama. The 2024 edition will be the inaugural edition of the festival and is being organized by C3 Presents.

The festival was initially announced on April 16, 2024, with the lineup subsequently released via a post on the official Instagram page of the festival on April 23, 2024:

Presale for the festival will be available from April 25, 2024, at 10:00 am to 10:40 am CT. Said presale can be accessed by registering for the same at the official website of the festival or via the links on the official socials of the festival. International patrons may only sign up via email, while US-based patrons may also use SMS to do the same.

General tickets will be available from April 25, 2024, at 10:40 am CT. 2 Day tickets are priced at $224 for the general category, $339 for the general plus category, $649 for the VIP category, and $1395 for platinum.

1 Day tickets are also available and are priced at $139 for the general category, $259 for the general plus category, $459 for the VIP category, and $925 for the platinum category. All tickets are exclusive of shipping charges. Ticket prices are likely to increase once public sale starts.

South Star Festival 2024 headliners and lineup

South Star Festival 2024 is set to feature a number of prominent artists in their lineup, including headliners Gwen Stefani and blink-182. Gwen Stefani is best known for her work with the band No Doubt, which rose to prominence with its Billboard 200 chart-topping album Tragic Kingdom.

blink-182 meanwhile is set to perform across North America as part of their wider world tour in support of their latest studio album, One More Time..., which was released on October 20, 2023. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and also featured at number 2 on the Canadian album chart.

Speaking about the upcoming South Star Festival, Huntsville City Music Officer Matt Mandrella stated in a general press release on April 23, 2024:

“The fact that C3 Presents is jumping headfirst into the development of our music ecosystem and the investment they’re making into Huntsville speaks volumes about our current reputation and trajectory towards being a world class music city."

The officer continued:

Year one of the South Star Festival boasts a mind-blowing array of superstar talent that is sure to appeal to a broad audience and inject millions of dollars into our local economy. The epic scale and quality of product C3 produces will elevate our entire music landscape."

The full lineup for the South Star Festival 2024 is given below:

September 28, 2024 (Day 1)

Gwen Stefani

Shinedown

Jane's Addiction

Jimmy Eat World

TLC

Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band

Gin Blossoms

Candlebox

Dexter and The Moonrocks

Winona Fighter

September 29, 2024 (Day 2)

blink-182

Beck

Sublime

Goo Goo Dolls

Ludacris

Big Boi

Pete Yorn

Vanessa Carlton

Bully

Billy Allen

The Pollies

Aside from the music lineup, the festival will also feature a sports bar where patrons will be able to watch the biggest and most anticipated football games live without leaving the festival premises.

As mentioned, the C3 Presents is organizing the festival. C3 is a music promoter company from Texas that has been involved in a number of popular festivals, including festivals such as Shaky Knees Music Festival, Sea.Hear.Now Festival and Austin City Limits Festival, among others.

C3 is also known for managing a number of musicians and bands, with the most prominent ones including The Strokes, Mt.Joy, The Revivalist, and The Lemon Twigs.