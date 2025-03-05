Taime Downe net worth: Fortune explored in wake of Faster Pussycat's fiancee going overboard on a cruise

Faster Pussycat’s lead singer Taime Downe’s fiancée, Kimberly Burch, 56, recently fell overboard from The '80s Cruise on March 2, 2025. According to the Daily Mail, the incident occurred after a dispute with Taime for an unknown reason.

Kimberly's mother, Carnell, informed TMZ of the incident a day later. While no details are available regarding the reasons behind the alleged argument between Taime Downe and Kimberly Burch, Carnell claimed that her daughter was drinking on the ship, even though she had never done so before. Carnell also asserted that Kimberly did not have any emotional problems.

Carnell claimed that Taime Downe’s band performed at The ‘80s Cruise on the day of Burch’s death as part of a week-long trip. Burch and Taime have been together for almost six years, and Taime’s net worth is estimated at around $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

A report by TMZ indicated that Burch’s body had not been recovered yet. Following the incident, the US Coast Guard and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force launched a search-and-rescue mission, which was later discontinued.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed that they are working with local authorities to locate Kimberly.

“We are providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share,” spokesperson for Royal Caribbean said.

Further updates regarding how Kimberly fell from the ship are still awaited.

Taime Downe's net worth: Career and music projects

The Seattle, Washington native has built a large fanbase for his work with Faster Pussycat over the years. The glam metal band, which has been active since the '80s, has undergone multiple changes in its lineup of members while the group continued to release albums and singles.

In a 2019 interview with The Rockpit, Taime Downe opened up about his early life, noting that he was raised in a musical family since his father was a guitar player and that he accompanied his father during rehearsals at a very young age. Downe further stated:

“I grew up with records since I was born. I got my first drum kit and first guitar when I was four! It was just an acoustic and it was too big, I couldn’t get my hand around it, but I grew into it and I grew up with it. But I didn’t know that was what I’d do it wasn’t until that I was at junior high school that I joined a band, went to concerts and stuff, and it just happened.”

Taime Downe is the oldest member of Faster Pussycat. The current lineup includes Danny Nordahl, Chad Stewart, Sam Bam Koltun, and Kieran Robertson.

Faster Pussycat’s first self-titled album secured a spot on the Billboard chart. The response was similar for their next two major projects, Wake Me When It’s Over and Whipped! The band’s last significant release was The Power and the Glory Hole, which featured eleven songs on the soundtrack.

The group also has two EPs in the credits, including Live and Rare, and Belted, Buckled, and Booted. They even gained recognition for singles like Bathroom Wall, House of Pain, and You’re So Vain.

