"Teaching that child to be a statistic" — Internet reacts as G Herbo's son defends his mother Ari Fletcher thinking Moneybagg Yo was being violent

A video of G Herbo and Ari Fletcher's son, Yosohn, defending his mother after mistakenly thinking her boyfriend, Moneybagg Yo, was being violent toward her has gone viral online. In the clip, posted by X page @mymixtapez, Ari asks Moneybagg Yo to fix her camera, which appears to be tilted, and jokingly threatens him. She then briefly steps out of the frame.

Ad

When she comes back again, Moneybagg Yo tilts the camera straight, and G Herbo's son Yosohn runs toward his mother's boyfriend, saying:

"Don't hit my mommy!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The video ends with Ari Fletcher and Yosohn greeting their audience with 'Good Morning.' Since being uploaded across multiple social media platforms, the clip has sparked discussion among netizens. Reacting to the snippet, an X user tweeted:

"Teaching that child to be a statistic. Smh"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"These mothers are embarrassing their sons. Why don't she sit down," an X user commented.

"Instead of apologizing to him to validate that it was not ok even if it was playing, he asked “is this how you fight?!” Smh," another X user mentioned referring to Moneybagg Yo's response.

"Last month wasn’t she the one taking about have a quiet/private life ? What everything gotta be recorded," an internet user stated calling out Ari.

Ad

Meanwhile, some netizens took the video in a lighthearted spirit, stating that the video was a fun interaction between Ari Fletcher, Moneybagg Yo, and Yosohn.

"They were being negative on IG but this was a cute interaction if you ask me," an X user tweeted.

"Respect to the young kiddo 💯 would like a son like him," a netizen remarked.

"That is NOT what happened. All 3 of them were playing," another netizen said.

Ad

Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams clear the area surrounding allegation of the former harming G Herbo's son

Ari Fletcher and internet personality Taina Williams recently addressed their past feud on Ari's YouTube cooking show, Dinner with the Don. Their dispute began in March 2022, when Ari accused Taina of harming her son, Yosohn, whom she shares with G Herbo.

Ad

Ari claimed that Taina threw a pillow at Yosohn, causing her son to fall and bruise his knee. However, Taina responded by posting photos of having a good time with Yosohn. Despite her response, Ari Fletcher continued expressing discontent with the internet personality via an online rant.

Ad

Now, putting their feud to rest while shooting for Dinner with the Don, Taina mentioned that the allegations of her harming Yosohn were "crazy" and that she thought the child was "coached" by Ari at that time.

This is not the first time the two influencers showcased togetherness, keeping their previous differences aside. Previously, Ari Fletcher and Taina Williams were seen clubbing together, having drinks, and dining at a local restaurant in Miami.

Ad

Their feud originally stemmed from G Herbo admitting to cheating on Ari with Tania, despite being engaged to Ari at the time. While G Herbo and Ari split in 2019, the rapper and Taina Williams called it quits in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ari's relationship with Moneybagg Yo is no short of controversies, as the two have an on-and-off equation. The rapper was also hit with cheating accusations in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback