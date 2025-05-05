"That song is older than he is" — Internet reacts to Timothée Chalamet rapping to The Game and 50 Cent's ‘Hate It Or Love It’ with Saquon Barkley

Following his hilarious SNL stint rapping alongside comedian Pete Davidson four years ago, Timothée Chalamet's rapping skills are back in the spotlight thanks to a viral video.

The video, shared on X by @nojumper on May 5, 2025, shows Chalamet rapping to The Game and 50 Cent's Hate It Or Love It at Carbone Beach in Miami. He was joined by NFL running back Saquon Barkley during the F1 weekend.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on watching the actor lip-sync to the rap word for word. One X user jokingly compared the timeline of the 2005 track to Timothée Chalamet's age, tweeting:

"That song is older than he is 😂"

"Getting a tattoo on his face in 3,2,1.....," an X user commented.

"He’s getting too old for this silliness lol," another X user said.

Additionally, internet users referred to the rapper's early rapping days under the name "Lil Timmy Tim," as revealed by his mother during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"Oh lil Timmy Tim grew up 😅," an internet user mentioned.

"Timmy just living life," another internet user stated.

However, what drew even more attention than Chalamet's rapping was the fact that he was in Saquon Barkley's company.

"timothee chalamet and saquon barkley being in the same circle is so funny to me," a netizen tweeted.

"why am i seeing timothee chalamet and saquon barkley in the same frame," an X user questioned.

"Timmy and Saquon spittin' heat, love to see it 🔥, " another netizen remarked.

Bob Dylan praised Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of him in A Complete Unknown

While Timothée Chalamet is best known for his roles in movies like Dune and Wonka, his 2024 film A Complete Unknown received praise from one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Bob Dylan.

The film portrays a fictionalized account of Bob Dylan's life, spanning from his arrival in New York in 1961 to the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. Chalamet worked extremely hard while preparing for the role, where he learned how to play 13 Bob Dylan classics, worked with a movement coach, and undertook lessons with a harmonic coach for 5 years to get Dylan's nuances right.

Praising Timothée Chalamet's performance in the movie, Bob Dylan took to X on December 5, 2024, and wrote:

"There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."

Dylan continued:

"The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ‘60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book."

Chalamet responded to Dylan's post the same day, stating that he was "floored" and grateful, thanking the singer for his words of appreciation.

In addition to his acting, Timothée Chalamet also performed all the tracks featured in A Complete Unknown instead of dubbing them. The actor performed 40 songs throughout the film, wherein he also played the harmonica and guitar.

