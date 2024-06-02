“That was very surreal” — Griff reacts to getting shoutout from Taylor Swift for her debut album Vertigo

Blank Space singer Taylor Swift is known for her songs and on-stage performances but also for supporting other artists through shoutouts and vocalising why she likes a particular artist or song. Miss Me Too singer Griff was one of the artists who got a shoutout from Swift via Instagram stories in September 2023 for her debut album Vertigo set to release in July.

Recently, Griff talked to NME at BBC Radio One's Big Weekend and recalled that she was at home with her parents and wasn't aware of Swift's story as she was at the dinner table. On checking her phone she learned Swift had mentioned Griff in her Instagram story. Griff stated:

“That was very surreal. It’s just so wild that she would even share my music because she never posts and she didn’t have to do that."

Sharing the link to Griff's track Vertigo, Swift wrote in her Instagram Story, "damn griff i love this one" resulting in her millions of followers checking out the song.

“So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she’s shown me and my music" - Griff comments on being invited to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

On May 27, 2024, Griff took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that she had been invited to the Eras Tour. In her tweet, the Head on Fire singer shared a picture alongside Taylor Swift and mentioned that her 8-year-old self, who had Swift's Fearless on repeat, wouldn't believe this.

Griff also mentioned:

"So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she’s shown me and my music. See you at Wembley on June 22nd.

Vertigo isn't the first time Taylor Swift has given a shoutout to Griff as the Shake It Off singer mentioned Griff's Shade of Yellow on her Instagram story in June 2021. Swift mentioned in her story:

“I’m so in awe of Griff- you GOTTA go listen to the EXCELLENT Shade of Yellow solo written and produced by Griff.”

According to Billboard, Swift's mention of her song gave her confidence wherein she shared that she felt down and anxious on the morning the song was released.

Talking about Shade of Yellow, she mentioned that she couldn't tell if it was good or bad as she heard it so many times. She also stated:

“I was like, ‘Oh, okay. It doesn’t matter what anyone thinks. Taylor likes it.’”

Griff has always been vocal about how Swift is one of the reasons she makes music. In an interview with BBC dated January 2021, Griff mentioned that she fell in love with Swift's Fearless album at the age of 8 and that is was a contrast to the music she'd been brought up on.

Crediting Swift's pop sensibility, Griff stated that it was her first memory of realising she loved pop music.

Giving a shoutout to Griff is one of the many instances where Taylor Swift has publicly expressed her liking for another artist. Recently, the Cruel Summer singer also gave a shoutout to Charlie Puth in the lyrics of her song The Tortured Poets Department.

This resulted in Charlie Puth thanking Swift for encouraging him to release his new single Hero.

Moreover, Taylor Swift has also mentioned her liking for Troye Sivan's WILD and Dermot Kennedy's cover of Anti-Hero on social media in 2015 and 2022 respectively.