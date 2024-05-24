"The album is gone" — Mach-Hommy calls out Spotify for deleting RICHAXXHAITIAN without informing him

American-Haitian rapper Mach-Hommy released his album RICHAXXHAITIAN on May 17, 2024. This is the rapper's first solo venture in three years and features the contributions of underground A-listers like Quelle Chris, Sadhugold, and Conductor Williams in the production department. And contributory verses by Tha God Fahim and Your Old Droog, among others.

On May 23, 2024, Mach-Hommy posted a video on X claiming that Spotify removed his album without informing him. In the 14-minute-long video, the rapper began by showing a newspaper with May 23 as the date and mentioned that the past Monday he woke up to multiple messages informing him that his album was compromised.

He continued:

"I get with my team, we start looking at stuff, then sh*t look weird. We realize, oh sh*t, there's no album. The album is gone. It's gone off Spotify, which is kind of wild."

Mach-Hommy tried to reason with Spotify and figure out what went wrong. He mentioned that representatives at Spotify said that they thought it was Hommy who took the album down.

"They tell you they don't know what's going on": Mach-Hommy blames Spotify for taking his album down

In a press release mentioned on HipHopDX dated May 17, 2024, Mach-Hommy praised the artists who collaborated on the RICHAXXHAITIAN album by stating that all the people he worked with are the ones he knows and has worked with before. The rapper stated he likes to "deal with like-minded creatives."

The Kriminel rapper stated:

“Even if the person has their own panache or je nais se quoi that they bring to the table, there has to be a thread of commonality between us in order for the work to sustain.”

In the video posted on X, Mach-Hommy asserted his stance of not taking the video down, as Spotify told him. He also questioned why Spotify didn't get in touch with him regarding the missing album and said that regardless of assuming Hommy did it or not, why wasn't his team notified of the album being taken down?

Stating that this was his new release, the American-Haitian rapper mentioned he faced a similar issue on YouTube wherein he couldn't upload new videos or change his profile. Mach-Hommy stated:

"They tell you they don't know what's going on. They've investigated it for ten plus days. The ticket has been escalated all over the departments."

Toward the end of his video, Mach-Hommy expressed his gratitude to his fans, given that the new album charted on the iTunes hip-hop charts. He told his fans that he appreciates the love they've given the album and that they inspire him.

Hommy is never seen without giving an ode to his Haitian roots and always sports a bandana with the Haitian flag on it. His new album RICHAXXHAITIAN aims to disperse the negative image of Haiti and focus on the positivity of the country.

The American-Haitian rapper also asked his fans to continue streaming songs from RICHAXXHAITIAN on Apple Music and other streaming platforms till the situation with Spotify is resolved. In an indirect taunt to Spotify, Hommy asked his fans to go to Apple and download the album so nobody could manipulate it.