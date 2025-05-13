 "The freak offs became a job": Key takeaways as Cassie makes shocking revelations in testimony about her relationship with Diddy

Diddy’s trial started last week, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura’s testimony on May 13, 2025, is now creating headlines. The Step Up 2 star opened up on a lot of things about her relationship with the rapper as she spoke at the court.

Cassie went on the stand after male victim Daniel Phillips’ testimony, who was also an alleged victim of Diddy. Also known as Sean Love Combs, he has been accused of organizing parties called freak-offs many years ago, which reportedly involved explicit s*xual activities, as per The New York Times.

Cassie Ventura was questioned about how frequently the freak-offs reportedly took place, and she claimed that they used to happen for almost four days. She continued by alleging:

“The freak-offs became a job. There was no time to do anything else but do them, then try to recover.”

Notably, Diddy was arrested in September 2024, and Page Six acquired a grand jury indictment the same month. The documents addressed the raids conducted at Sean’s house in March last year, alleging that the authorities discovered thousands of bottles of baby oil and lubricant that were reportedly used in the freak-offs.

The legal documents alleged that the freak-offs were executed by all those who were somehow linked to Sean over the years, including people employed at his house alongside his assistants. As soon as the freak-offs ended, Sean told his staff members to clean the rooms and make travel arrangements for the victims, as per Page Six.

The indictment also claimed that Combs reportedly used to hit the alleged victims and tried to have control over their lives by certain methods, including threatening to discontinue their financial support.

Cassie Ventura at Diddy’s trial: Testimony and other details explained

In May 2024, CNN obtained a video that was reportedly recorded at the Los Angeles-based InterContinental Hotel in 2016. The video allegedly featured Diddy assaulting Cassie Ventura, leading to heavy criticism against Sean. Notably, Combs later apologized for the same in an Instagram video, which has been deleted.

The official page of Diddy Trial on X (formerly Twitter) shared the details of Cassie’s testimony after she went on the stand. Cassie told the court that she was with Sean for around ten years and that they reportedly had arguments, leading to violent moments like dragging. Ventura alleged that the violence was frequent and added:

“I would get black eyes and bruises.”

In addition, the Empire star claimed that Combs used to “stomp” her in the head. Moreover, the footage that was allegedly recorded at the Los Angeles hotel was also played at the court, and Cassie said that the assault incident reportedly happened after a freak-off.

According to Sky News, Sean reportedly made certain comments on Cassie’s physical appearance, and the latter addressed the impact of the same by saying:

“Definitely my self-worth took a hit during the entirety of the relationship.”

The singer and model alleged that Combs wanted her nails to be perfect with a French manicure and that Sean even called Ventura a “tomboy” on a few occasions. Cassie said that she and Combs had an age difference of 17 years and opened up on how she felt when Sean reportedly invited her to hotels, as she stated:

“Nervous. Excitement, we’re going to talk about music. He introduced me to oral s*x. I didn’t understand it.”

In addition, Cassie Ventura alleged that Diddy once gave her “Blue Dolphin ecstasy” in Miami and that she took it unintentionally as it was mixed in Gatorade. Ventura claimed that Diddy’s mood used to change occasionally, which made him frustrated, and she suffered psychological abuse for the same. Cassie even alleged:

“We didn’t leave far apart. He’d sent security to come find me. Or a Trusted assistant.”

Combs has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn ever since he was taken into custody in 2024. According to USA Today, Diddy’s alleged victims also include other popular faces such as Lil Rod, Dawn Richard, Sara Rivers, Jourdan Cha’Taun, and more.

