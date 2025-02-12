"This is better than anything on GNX" — Internet reacts to Tony Yayo's new song called ‘John Wick’

On Tuesday, February 11, Tony Yayo dropped a new song called John Wick on YouTube. The music video of the track, which appears to have been recorded in the Swiss Alps, has received over 22K views and 2K likes.

Later that day, @2Cool2Blog shared a snippet of Yayo's song on X, captioning it:

"Tony Yayo just dropped a new song called ‘John Wick’ PLEASE BE HONEST how is it sounding ??"

The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 253K views and 2.7K likes. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them stating:

"This is better than anything on GNX"

The comment refers to Kendrick Lamar's sixth album, GNX, which was surprise-dropped on November 22, 2024, and debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

Some netizens pointed out that the G-Unit rapper was too old to be putting out songs like John Wick, with one suggesting that he stick to his interviews with DJ Vlad.

"I’m convinced majority of NEW YORK njgg*s is on young n*gga time. Yayo damn near 50. Let’s do something else fam," commented an X user.

"I like the classic mixtape Tony style but this is cool but the subject matter is eh. Bro, you are podcasting now," wrote another one.

"He should just stick to the vlad interviews," posted a third one.

Meanwhile, other netizens appeared to like the song, claiming that the Bump Heads rapper's bars were aging "like wine."

"I always said Yayo’s bars age like wine. Some people just don’t like his voice, or cadence, or delivery," added one fan.

"Yayo like the Based God of G-Unit," wrote another X user.

"I've always liked Tony Yayo... He's the slept on member of G-Unit just like Sheek Louch is of The L.O.X.," commented a netizen.

Tony Yayo defended Drake's legal action against UMG

Tony Yayo's new song comes two months after the rapper discussed Drake's decision to sue the Universal Music Group (UMG) over the release of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like US. Speaking on VladTV, the Curious rapper stated:

"He might have his reasons. He might have the lawyers, he might have the information. Money is power. Power is money, right? He must know something."

At one point in their conversation, when Vlad suggested the real reason behind Drizzy's petition was the fact that he lost to Lamar in their rap battle, Tony Yayo responded:

"Either way, we're talking about it right now. They're both winning."

The God's Plan rapper, who had initially filed a petition against UMG, later withdrew it and then filed a defamation lawsuit against the organization on January 15, 2024. In his lawsuit, filed in New York federal Court, Drake's legal team accused the music distributor of profiting off his defamation by releasing Not Like Us.

The Worst Behavior rapper also claimed that despite his decade-long relationship with UMG, the organization "intentionally sought to turn Drake into a pariah, a target for harassment, or worse." Drizzy's legal team wrote to USA Today in a statement:

"Beginning on May 4, 2024 and every day since, UMG has used its massive resources as the world’s most powerful music company to elevate a dangerous and inflammatory message that was designed to assassinate Drake’s character, and led to actual violence at Drake’s doorstep."

A spokesperson of UMG told the media outlet that Drizzy's claims were untrue.

