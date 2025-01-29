"This gotta be a humiliation ritual" — Internet reacts to Drake dancing to Fivio Foreign’s 'PlaqueBoyMax' song

On January 29, 2025, @nfr_podcast on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Drake dancing to Fivio Foreign's PlaqueBoyMax song. In the video, Drizzy is holding what appears to be a stack of cards and is moving side to side while Fivio Foreign's music plays in the background.

Fivio Foreign and Plaqueboymax have recently engaged in a feud, dissing one another in their respective tracks. Moreover, in September 2024, Fivio claimed that Kendrick would bring out Lil Wayne during his Super Bowl halftime performance and Wayne would bring out Drizzy and then Kendrick would squash their beef.

Additionally, Plaqueboymax spoke out on the controversy surrounding Drizzy's supporter DJ Akademiks making s*xually suggestive and inappropriate comments on a 15-year-old Twitch streamer. Netizens quickly took to X to comment on the Passionfruit rapper grooving to Fivio Foreign's track.

"This gotta be a humiliation ritual"

"Is he never not cringe? Like c'mon🤦‍♂️" an X user commented

"bro attackin his own teammate" another X user mentioned

"Drake needs to mature I beg " an internet user stated

"Ofc he’s defending AK the groomer" another internet user said

Moreover, some internet users complimented the Fivio Foreign song the rapper was dancing to:

"It’s kinda catchy" an X user tweeted

"Song lowkey fire af" a netizen commented

"Lo key get it. I like that song s*it trash but it’s an ear worm. 😂" another netizen mentioned

"This isn’t a game": Plaqueboymax expresses discontent with Drake's tone

According to a report by ComingSoon, dated January 8, 2025, Twitch streamer Plaqueboymax called out Drake for commenting on his content during his stream with Adin Ross.

During his stream with Ross, the One Dance rapper mentioned that he was watching Plaqueboymax in a live studio session or "some s*it" and thought that Adin Ross would troll him hard for watching the Twitch streamer's content. The rapper added that he saw Plaqueboymax's content for an hour.

Plaqueboymax didn't take Drizzy's comments on his content as a compliment and expressed discontent with the rapper's tone. The Twitch streamer said:

“One thing I will say – even though it was Drake – I didn’t like how he said that sh*t. He was laughing like, ‘I was watching Plaqueboymax.’ Like, what are you laughing at? And why would Adin troll you for watching me? This isn’t a game.”

After the Twitch streamer expressed his anger with Drake's comment on his content, the rapper allegedly followed him on social media and had a private conversation which Plaqueboymax chose not to reveal its specifics. The streamer mentioned that while he was honored by Drizzy's attention, he didn't want his hard work to be dismissed.

In other news, Drake recently filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group on January 15, 2025. In the 81-page lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Drizzy alleged that UMG defamed him by spreading a malicious and false narrative by promoting Kendrick Lamar's diss track Not Like Us. However, a spokesperson for UMG dismissed Drizzy's claims by calling them illogical and untrue.

