"This is huge considering her connection to DIDDY" — Netizens react to Jaguar Wright honored with the Defender of Freedom award at Mar-a-Lago 

American singer-songwriter Jaguar Wright recently got honored with the Defender of Freedom award at Celebrate American Exceptionalism gala held at the Mar-a-Lago on February 18, 2025. Wright was presented with the award by General Michael Flynn for her commitment to "truth and justice".

Ad

It is possible that Jaguar Wright received the accolade owing to her social media drive against big names from the music industry like Jay-Z and Sean "Diddy" Combs. While presenting the award, General Michael Flynn praised Wright's courage toward advocating truth in challenging circumstances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Netizens expressed their opinions on Wright receiving the Defender of Freedom award via X wherein a user tweeted:

"Whoa! This is huge considering her connection to DIDDY etc…"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is so deserving she has gone through hell and back to speak the truth and put her life on the line in doing so. Finally she’s been vindicated and now honored," an X user commented.

"It is about time someone honored her. She deserves it. She has stood up to people, saying she was crazy and much more. But I believe everything this wonderful woman has said," another X user mentioned.

Ad

"Now THIS is the kind of person we should be giving awards and medals and time to. Jaguar is a hero, putting herself in the line of fire because that industry is full of demons. Congrats Jaguar, and thank you too General Flynn!" an internet user stated.

On the other hand, some internet users questioned the credibility of Jaguar Wright's claims against celebrities.

Ad

"Yeah I questioned a couple things she said and she blocked me," an X user tweeted.

"Has anyone seen any evidence of her claims ? is so post them please," a netizen said.

"The "Defender of Truth" Award Is Just a PR Stunt – This isn’t about actual truth—it’s about optics. Giving Jaguar an award makes her look like a legit whistleblower, even though she hasn’t exposed anything concrete," another netizen remarked.

Ad

What did Jaguar Wright say about Diddy and Jay-Z? Details explored

According to a Yahoo report dated October 2024, Jaguar Wright put forth her views on Diddy and Jay-Z in an interview with Piers Morgan following the music mogul's arrest. Accusing them of being "monsters", Wright mentioned:

“For four years, I’ve been screaming not just Diddy, but Diddy and JAY-Z are monsters, and the victim-making machine kept going on,”

Ad

She also called out Jay-Z for being quiet on Diddy's arrest and the charges against him, stating:

“Because that’s what he does. He starts little fires everywhere and forces everyone to carry water while he sneaks away without a response. That changes now, Shawn. You must respond, you have no choice. Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein, Robert Kelly, Sean Combs have one person in common professionally and privately: Shawn Carter.”

Ad

Ad

Moreover, according to a report by The Economic Times dated December 2024, Jaguar Wright claimed that Diddy was diagnosed with HIV and that he was aware of his condition but chose not to disclose it.

The singer alleged that despite having the opportunity to come clean about it, Diddy continued doing what he was, further stating that multiple people were running undetectable because of him.

In addition to naming Jay-Z as one of Diddy's accomplices, Jaguar Wright also targeted Clive Davis and Lucian Grainge. She alleged that these individuals protected and supported Diddy and that the rapper was part of a system that ran on controlling and exploiting the culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback