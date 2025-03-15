"To him, women are ATMs"— Mother of Britney Spears' boyfriend's estranged wife advises songstress to "run away" from convicted felon

Pop icon Britney Spears's personal life has often been at the helm of controversies. A recent instance of a similar kind has the mother of her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz's estranged wife advising the singer to run away from him.

Ad

Soliz is a person of concern for the singer's fans, given that the 37-year-old is a convicted felon, whose criminal record features charges of driving without a license in 2016, and possession of a firearm in 2020. Recently, Sandra Smith, the mother of Paul Soliz's estranged wife Nicole talked to the Daily Mail and addressed Spears's relationship with Soliz.

Ad

Trending

Revealing that her daughter Nicole is engaged in a custody battle with Solize, Sandra Smith stated:

"To him, women are ATMs. My daughter supported him for six years, working day and night."

Sandra added:

"That man is not a healthy environment. Britney looks kind of odd every time she does her social media. If I had any advice to give Britney it would be: run away."

Ad

The mother of Soliz's estranged wife added that one of her grandchildren, aged 10, claimed to be rich and that she corrected him by saying that it was Britney Spears's money. The publication stated that as per court documents, Paul Soliz has termed his mother-in-law as "manipulative and toxic," and claimed that his estranged wife was "mentally unstable."

How did Paul Soliz and Britney Spears meet? Details of the singer's relationship explored

Before dating Paul Soliz, Britney Spears was married to Sam Asghari since June 9, 2022. However, Sam filed for divorce in July 2023, stating "irreconcilable differences" as the primary reason. While the exact timeline of Spears and Paul Soliz's dating officially is not known, it was shortly after her separation from Sam Asghari.

Ad

According to a report by Us Weekly dated May 2024, Britney Spears and Paul Soliz met in 2022 when he was hired as a handyman to carry out maintenance tasks around her residence. At the time, the singer was married to Sam.

Ad

News concerning the singer and Soliz started doing the rounds after a fire department was called to the Chateau Marmont in May 2024 involving an injured Britney Spears. During the incident, photos showed Spears wrapped in a blanket, featuring Paul Soliz walking alongside her.

In addition to the recent allegations about Britney Spears' current boyfriend, Paul Soliz's estranged wife's mother previously talked about the convicted felon on the Drew Lane Show in October 2024. During the interview, Sandra Smith alleged that Soliz took three of his nine children to live at Spears's residence, and that she and her daughter Nicole were trying to get the children back.

Ad

Ad

Commenting on Paul Soliz's failure to pay child support for his kids, his estranged wife's mother stated:

“He’s a loser. He says that I stressed him out because I called him deadbeat dad.”

While there is no news or confirmation on the future of Britney Spears' relationship with Paul Soliz, the singer was previously married to Jason Allen Alexander for 55 hours in 2004. She was also married to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007, and shares two sons with him, Sean and Jayden.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback