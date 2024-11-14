Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed"— Suge Knight's claim about the singer's alleged relationship with Diddy explored

Former record executive and convicted felon Marion “Suge” Knight recently talked about Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged relationship with R&B singer Usher. He made the claims during a prison call interview with Michael Franzese, which was uploaded to YouTube on November 12.

“Worst part about it is, everybody said what was done to Usher and they have done it to Justin Bieber. And the deal with Usher, Usher spent the night with him and Puffy being in the same bed,” Suge claimed.

The co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records further mentioned the time he allegedly met Usher. He claimed being warned by Diddy’s associates not to get “too close” to Usher, as Combs allegedly “had a thing” for him.

Exploring more details about Suge Knight’s latest comments on Diddy and Usher

During his Tuesday sit-down with Michael Franzese on the latter’s podcast, Suge Knight called out Usher alongside Snoop Dogg for not addressing the ongoing Diddy controversy or showing the Bad Boy Records mogul public support for his ongoing legal problems.

The ex-record producer claimed he had reached out to Usher during his career start as he was a “young, Black man” who was making “good music.”

“This dude rolled his eyes at me… and somebody came over and said, ‘You know don’t have one of your guys do nothing to him [Usher]… he, a good young man. And even Puffy got a thing,’” Knight shared.

He explained that when he tried to clarify what he was talking about, the guy gave him a “look,” which seemingly made him realize that Usher and Diddy were not “homies” but rather alleged “boyfriends.”

“The crazy thing about it is like… his mother and everybody else said the same thing. Well, it was wrong. But if we go get Puffy in trouble behind that, Usher wouldn’t be Usher. He’d be known as a guy molested by Puffy. And they didn’t want that. They wanted money,” Marion shared.

The gangster rap pioneer said he had “nothing bad” to say about Usher and simply knew him as a “talented, good guy” who deserved better. Suge Knight also claimed that the alleged exploitation inside the music industry didn’t even start with Usher, Justin Bieber, or Diddy but rather with Michael Jackson.

Elsewhere, Marion also blamed Usher for letting Combs allegedly victimize Justin Bieber despite what happened to him. While Usher mentored the Canadian pop star and later introduced him to Diddy, he was himself mentored by the Love Album maker.

In brief, looking at Sean Combs and Usher’s relationship over the years

When Usher was 13, he was taken under record executive and A&R representative L.A. Reid, who signed him to his record company LaFace. However, while preparing for his self-titled debut album, Usher was reportedly sent to live with Sean Combs in New York in the spring of 1994, who eventually became his legal guardian.

In August of that year, Usher released his first album under the co-executive production of Diddy and made his place in the notable music charts, such as Billboard Hot 100.

However, despite his early fame, Usher later described this period as one of the “hardest times” of his life, as he had to go through a lot and figure things out. He told Rolling Stone in 2004 how Combs introduced him to "a totally different set of sh*t — s*x, specifically."

"S*x is so hot in the industry, man… There was always girls around [in Diddy’s home]. You'd open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen," the 8701 singer noted back then.

Subsequently, during his 35th birthday party in 2013, the R&B crooner told the Daily Mail how he was introduced to everything “by Puff Daddy when I was only 15 - parties, women, s*x, and drugs.” He added that he had a “taste of it but I'd never let it take me over,” and "wouldn't pass on any of the advice" Combs ever gave him.

In 2016, Usher told Howard Stern during an interview how Diddy’s parties, often called “Puffy Flavor Camp” had “curious things” going on and said he would never send his kids there.

So far, the RBMG co-founder hasn’t responded to the ongoing Diddy scandal. In late September, Usher took down all his past tweets. However, a day later, he claimed his account had been hacked. Meanwhile, since Combs' arrest, social media has been filled with images and videos of him and Usher from different private and public events.

