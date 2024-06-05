Video of cat wandering in during orchestra performance of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6 in Istanbul goes viral

The 52nd Istanbul Music Festival held at the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art witnessed a wandering cat during the orchestra performance of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6 by Festival Strings Lucerne.

According to Classic FM, the feline paused for a moment to observe the music and then moved across the stage. The members of the orchestra did not panic and instead acknowledged the cat's presence with a smile.

Classic FM also mentioned the cat is a regular guest at the Lutfi Kirdar International Convention and Exhibition Center and has gone viral before as well.

Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6 lasts about 40 minutes and comprises five moments. Dubbed a "supremely evocative masterpiece" by BBC Music magazine, this symphony by Beethoven premiered on December 22, 1808, in Vienna's Theatre an der Wien.

Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6 and other instances of four-legged friends appearing at the orchestra

Besides the incident where a cat showed up at a performance of Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony No. 6, there have been multiple instances of cats and dogs showing up at orchestra performances.

Describing the incident at the Istanbul Music Festival, the piece from BBC Music Magazine mentioned that the cat visiting the orchestra was the "fantastic coming together of art and nature". BBC Music Magazine also mentioned that Beethoven would've been delighted.

In August 2023, Classic FM reported a cat had made its way to an orchestra in Turkey at the Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall.

In an X video of the incident, the cat playfully goes to the artists, and some of them engage with the feline once they stop playing. The feline played around the stage and refused to be held by anyone.

The video went viral on X and admirers of the cat mentioned playful reasons for her appearance mid-orchestra

"The violins sound like cats," a user commented.

"A cat may have been a music conductor in a previous life," a user posted.

"He just wants to show you his appreciation of fine music," another user commented.

In June 2017, BuzzFeed reported the incident of a dog walking into the Vienna Chamber Concert, which took place at the International İzmir Festival in Ephesus, Turkey.

The furry friend walked into the concert when the orchestra was playing a Felix Mendelssohn tune. Without being apprehensive of the audience that laughed at watching the dog walk onto the stage, the dog sat down in front of the orchestra players. Commenting on the situation, BuzzFeed mentioned:

"Every orchestra performance needs a surprise dog cameo in the future."

According to Classic FM, the clip of the feline walking into Festival Strings Lucerne playing Beethoven's symphony generated eight million views within 2 days of being uploaded.

In other news, the 52nd Istanbul Music Festival, where the now-viral incident took place, started on May 21, 2024, and will end on June 12, 2024.

The music festival's website calls it a "true musical fest of masterpieces." The festival features performances by artists like Manuta Chamber Music Orchestra, Roby Lakatos Ensemble, Benjamin Appl, and many others.