"We making murals of criminals now?" — Internet reacts to new mural of Lil Durk and King Von after O Block art was removed

A few days after King Von's mural was removed from O Block on November 13, 2024, a new mural of Von along with Lil Durk surfaced on the same block, the photos of which went viral on the internet.

X page @SaycheeseDGTL posted an image of the new mural, which garnered a lot of traction and comments from internet users. Netizens were quick to express their opinions on the mural, wherein an X user commented on Durk being arrested in October 2025 in a murder-for-hire case and tweeted:

"We making murals of criminals now? MLK would be cryin seeing this shi"

"Michelle Obama from O’Block and I ain’t never seen a mural of her up💀🤦🏽‍♂️ why we only celebrate the worst people in the community 💯" an X user said

"“long life king von” and it’s just a serial killer with no self control" another X user commented

"Who tf are these ppl this ain’t von and I know that ain’t durk 😭 "a netizen tweeted claiming that the murals didn't resemble Durk or Von

"Take that down stop glorifying gangsters" another netizen mentioned

Additionally, internet users commented on the late King Von's depiction in the mural:

"Von lips look like he already dead 😞👁️🦇" an X user tweeted

"This isn't king von bro😭" an internet user commented

"Long live King Von! His legacy deserves to be celebrated. 🎨💔" another internet user mentioned

Lil Durk pleads not guilty in Murder-For-Hire case: Details explored

According to a report by Billboard dated October 25, 2024, federal prosecutors unsealed criminal charges against Lil Durk, stating that he ordered his Only The Family associates to murder rapper Quando Rondo in 2022. The publication alleged that Durk was planning to take a private jet to Italy at the time of his arrest.

As per a report on Durk's murder-for-hire case by Rolling Stone, dated November 15, 2024, the Broadway Girls rapper has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. Durk's murder-for-hire plot resulted in the death of Quando Rondo's cousin at a gas station in Los Angeles in 2022.

The publication mentioned that Lil Durk entered the not-guilty plea on November 14, 2024, and was remanded to a federal detention center in downtown Los Angeles. The rapper's trial is tentatively set to begin on January 7, 2025, as confirmed by the online records of the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As per the claims of the prosecutors, the 2022 shooting attempt on Quando Rondo which resulted in the death of his cousin was a retaliation from Lil Durk for the shooting and death of King Von in 2020. King Von was one of Durk's close associates and the rapper called Von his "baby bro" in a tribute after his death.

Prosecutors have requested the court that Lil Durk be held in prison till the trial begins citing there is a risk that he will flee. As per an indictment on November 7, 2024, Durk is believed to be the leader of Only The Family established in Chicago in 2010. The group not only sold and produced music but is also alleged to be involved in violence like murder and assault mostly at the rapper's direction.

