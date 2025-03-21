What did Anthony Webster do? Gel band members list explored in wake of split caused by 'irreparable damage'

Punk band Gel is trending in the headlines after they announced their split through social media. The reason behind the same is due to the problems associated with one of the band members, Anthony Webster, who allegedly stole money from them, shared the members’ n*de photos online, and put them in “physically dangerous situations.”

Ad

On March 19, 2025, the band wrote in a lengthy statement that Anthony’s “heinous acts” had damaged the group and impacted all the members simultaneously. They addressed the same by saying:

“The reason is pretty simple at its core; the former guitar player, Anthony Webster, has committed such heinous act in trying to forward himself in his musical career that he’s done irreparable damage to the band in the process, and it’s affected us as human beings more than we can even attempt to explain, to the point of being completely unable to do the band anymore.”

Ad

Trending

Speaking of the money that Anthony reportedly stole, the band alleged that Webster paid his rent and ordered food for himself for a long time. Apart from that, the money was also used for purchases on OnlyFans and various transactions through CashApp.

Ad

Apart from Webster, the other members include Sami Kaiser, Matthew Bobko, Zach Miller, Maddi Nave, and Alex Salter. The band wrote that they have evidence to prove how Webster allegedly shared their n*de photos through Reddit despite that he tried to hide the facts from everyone.

The group referred to the time when Anthony put them in dangerous situations and wrote:

“From taking sh*t on the band Twitter and getting our van window smashed in with a baseball bat, to regularly driving erratically like a psychopath because he was “upset” for again, who knows what reason (oh yeah….he wouldn’t let anyone else drive either by the way, so we just had to deal with it), and throwing things at us because he’s a little f*cking baby.”

Ad

Gel band members: Career and other details explored

While Gel has been a popular band over the last seven years, the band members have kept their personal lives away from the spotlight. The group has worked with record labels such as Convulse, Atomic Action, and Crew Cuts.

The band had two more members in the past, including Anthony Webster as the guitarist and Zach Miller as the drummer. While the former exited Gel last year, Miller left back in 2023. They were among the original lineup alongside Sami Kaiser and Matthew Bobko.

Ad

The group is a spin-off of another band, Sick Sh*t, which also included the members of Gel alongside musical artist School Drugs and band Massa Nera, as per Last FM. The group became popular for their approach to hardcore music and Sami Kaiser’s vocals.

Ad

Gel was formed back in 2018 and they have only one studio album in their credits, titled Only Constant. The project came out around two years ago and managed to leave an impression on critics and the general public. The album had ten singles in the soundtrack.

In an interview with Stereogum in 2023, Anthony said that Only Constant turned out to be exactly how he wanted it to be and continued:

“I wanted it to be like, fast but not fastcore, stompy and tough but not like oi! I think a lot of the bands that we were doing it was stuff like Hoax, which has pretty specific guitar riffs, and I didn’t know how to write stuff like that. I’m not saying I finally landed on that, but what I wanted was everything to be simple but still really catchy.”

Ad

Among the remaining members, Madison Nave came to Gel in 2021 and Alex Salter joined the group the same year when Miller exited. Among other major projects, the band also has a self-titled EP in their credits alongside two more EPs, Violent Closure and Persona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback