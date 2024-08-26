What is Chappell Roan's estimated net worth in 2024? Singer's fortune explored

With the release of Good Luck, Babe!, which was praised by Billboard as "a well-deserved breakthrough," Chappell Roan has become the breakout artist. The singer-songwriter, who is currently in the middle of her second headlining tour, has risen to success in the last three years, both through her songs as well as her TikTok popularity.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chappell Roan's net worth is estimated to be $6 million. While most of her fortune is driven by the sales of her tracks released in and after 2022, as well as her debut studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess (2023), the singer has accumulated a substantial sum of it through her tours, both headlining and supporting.

Roan partly owes both her fortune as well as her success to the supporting roles she has played on the tours of other celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo, Fletcher, Ben Platt, Vance Joy, and Declan McKenna.

A look at Chappell Roan's fortune

The recent tracks released by Chappell Roan, including HOT TO GO! and Good Luck, Babe!, went viral in no time, with the latter even securing a sixth position on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart—her first track to do so.

The viral success of her songs boosted Roan's earnings through streaming platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube. Between February and April, Roan's monthly listeners on Spotify alone grew by over 500%.

Chappell Roan's live performances also deserve credit for her fortune. With the rising fame of the Pink Pony Club singer, she was invited to perform at various reputed music festivals that draw crowds from all over the world in 2024.

Roan's first live performance of the year was in Coachella in April. The very same month, she was invited to perform at the White House's Pride Festival, which she declined to advocate for queer equality.

The singer-songwriter then performed at the Governors Ball, where her iconic Statue of Liberty costume drew as much attention as her music.

At the Boston Calling Music Festival, Chappell drew a crowd of 40,000, while her set at the Bonaroo Festival had to be moved to a larger stage to accommodate her listeners. In August, Roan's performance at Lollapalooza became the biggest daytime set in the history of the festival to date.

As she wraps up her sophomore headlining tour in October, Roan will be performing at Lollapalooza's sister event, the ACL Festival, on Sundays of both weekends.

Chappell Roan struggled for money after being dropped by Atlantic Records

While Chappell Roan has found success today, the 26-year-old struggled for money less than five years ago.

Roan was signed by her first record label, Atlantic Records, in 2015 for a five-year contract. However, in 2020, the record label dropped her from their roster because of her "underperforming" music.

Talking to People Magazine about the experience in September 2023, Chappell Roan said:

"I lost all my money and had to move home."

After being back in Willard, Missouri, Roan picked up a job as a barista at a coffee kiosk. After working and saving up for a while, the Casual singer decided to return to LA again, where she juggled part-time jobs as a nanny and a production assistant as she continued to work on her music.

It took Chappell Roan two years to finally release her next song, which was dropped independently on her YouTube channel, Naked in Manhattan. She had been working alongside record producer Dan Nigro at the time, who encouraged her to continue to produce music.

After releasing other successful tracks like Casual and Femininomenon, Roan was signed by Amusement Records, a sister concern of Island Records, with which she released her debut studio album in September 2023, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

