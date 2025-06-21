What was Dave Chappelle's ‘Making the Band’ sketch? Dylan Dilinjah questions the comedian's intentions behind mocking his image on his show

A former member of Diddy's Da Band, Dylan Dilinjah, recently appeared on The Art of Dialogue podcast on June 21, 2025, where he commented on Dave Chappelle's 'Making the Band' sketch that seemingly mocked his image.

In his viral 2004 skit, comedian Dave Chappelle spoofed MTV's 2002 reality show featuring Diddy, Making the Band. The sketch aired on episode 10 of season 2 of The Chappelle Show and featured the comedian as Dylan and Diddy.

The skit included multiple spoof moments inspired by what was aired on the MTV reality show. One of the moments targeting Dylan Dilinjah showcases Dave playing the Da Band member's character and asking, "Who are the 5 best rappers of all time?" and responding, "Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, and Dylan."

The scene was widely interpreted as a jab at Dylan's moments declaring his self-greatness on the show. Another moment featured Dave as Dylan Dilinjah taking a dig at the rapper's skills, showing him shouting words into the mic after claiming he can "spit hot fire."

One of the stills from the sketch also addressed the time Diddy demanded that Da Band get him a slice of Junior's Cheesecake from the original branch in Brooklyn and not the closer one on 45th and Broadway.

This resulted in all 6 band members walking downtown from Manhattan while rapping Notorious B.I.G.'s Juicy. Spoofing this moment, Dave Chappelle portrayed himself as Diddy and demanded that the group get him a sugar cookie by walking to Queens.

During his recent appearance on The Art of Dialogue, Dylan Dilinjah called the sketch "hilarious" and "timeless," adding that it has put his name in pop culture forever. However, he questioned Dave Chappelle’s intentions behind the sketch, stating:

"If your intentions when you created the line and created the joke, if your intentions were positive, then why no linkage since? Why no meetup? I've tried when I was younger, not nowadays, cause I could care less, but back then I wanted to know like yo let's link up."

Dylan continued:

"You can't even link up? Like I need a drop 'hey this is David Chappelle listening to Dialin Dilly on FUBU Radio' like nothing. So when people do things you have to check the intention why is it that there is a disconnect?"

"I couldn't do nothing" — Dylan Dilinjah recalls how Dave Chappelle's sketch affected his career

While Dylan Dilinjah appreciated the comedic aspect of Dave Chappelle's Making The Band sketch during his The Art of Dialogue appearance, he expressed discontent over the same sketch in March 2024.

In March 2024, We Are Flatbush released a 5-part interview series with Dylan, in the final part of which the musician recalled how Dave's sketch affected his career. He claimed that he hadn't spoken any of the dialogue that Dave said in the sketch and that he was dubbed "the ni**a Dave Chappelle made fun of" after it went viral.

"Not only that, but every promoter says, 'Nah, we're not booking him.' So now I have a newborn, and the fridge is empty in 2005, and no one is calling me. Everyone is laughing." Dylan said

Addressing Dave Chappelle, Dylan Dilinjah said that he was "f*cked up" for what the comedian did, accusing him of not answering calls after the sketch was released. The musician said that no record label gave him work at the time, despite his approaching them directly. Dylan added:

"They (the record labels) said, 'I can't help you.' That joke gone, boy. That joke took over. That joke burned (my career) at that time. I couldn't do nothing."

However, during his The Art of Dialogue appearance, Dylan Dilinjah said that despite people saying that Dave Chappelle should've given him a cut from the sketch's profits, the musician didn't agree with the perspective. He stated that he wasn't owed money, but he was owed a conversation.

