What is the drama involving 600Breezy and Jazmine Cheaves? Rapper shares footage of altercation with mother of his child

600Breezy, also known as Antonio Valentino King, has recently shared multiple clips where he was reportedly involved in a dispute with the mother of his child, Jazmine Cheaves. The videos were posted around a week after Cheaves shared a few messages on Snapchat while she was questioned about her relationship status, and she replied,

Ad

“Single, no. With my broke a** bd. No.”

600Breezy shared three videos through his official Instagram handle on April 10, 2025. The videos were seemingly recorded at the rapper’s residence, and all of them were recorded with the camera facing the ground. One of them was also focusing on a pile of clothes.

Antonio and Jazmine were reportedly heard arguing in the background. In the first video, the former can be heard telling Cheaves to keep her hands off him and that Breezy does not want her in his life. In the second video, Antonio repeatedly told Cheaves that everything was over between them and continued:

Ad

Trending

“Jazmine I’m finished. I don’t love you. I hate you. I don’t want to be with you.”

Ad

In one of the videos, Antonio even threatened Jazmine that he would call the cops if she did not let him go. Notably, Jazmine has not responded to the viral videos until now, and Antonio has yet to reveal more details from his side.

The caption of the Instagram post featured 600Breezy expressing his frustration regarding the relationship as he referred to Jazmine’s reply in the message, where she used the word “broke.” Antonio wrote:

Ad

“Im tired of b**es playing with me. You left because I was broke huh? No b** I left you because you need help. You need AA you need therapy you need real help from professionals. You physically and mentally abused me the whole time and I put up with that sh*t.”

Jazmine Cheaves claimed that she and 600Breezy were not together anymore

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per a report by The Shade Room on April 10, 2025, Jazmine alleged on social media platform Snapchat that she and Antonio had separated a long time ago, and it reportedly happened because Antonio was “broke.” As mentioned, Antonio had already responded to the same in an Instagram post.

Apart from this, Cheaves additionally shared a screenshot of a message reportedly sent by 600Breezy. She claimed in the caption that she did the right thing by sending Antonio back to work, and the alleged message featured Antonio saying that his condition has improved, as it reads,

Ad

“B***h stop playing with my on the internet, h*e that broke sh*t don’t move me I ain’t broke nomore.”

Ad

Jazmine even advised everyone to date in their “tax bracket”, adding that it makes life easier. She said that she is going to follow the same from now onwards since she has learned a lesson from her experience. Jazmine mentioned that 600Breezy has to be a responsible father if he is willing to spend some time with their son and wrote,

“Once he play with my son tho that’s over. He did that enough already so the ball in his court. Never a bitter BM.”

Antonio has been associated with the Black Disciples gang. He has released mixtapes such as Breezo George and Sixo Breezo alongside singles like Don’t Get Smoked.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More