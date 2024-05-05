What is the Embassy? Kendrick Lamar goes after Drake's family in new diss track, Meet the Grahams

Kendrick Lamar's new track targeted towards Drake has been getting a lot of attention on social media. Titled Meet the Grahams, it is a response to the latter's song Family Matters, which came out on May 3, 2024. The lyrics of the song have gained recognition for featuring multiple references.

One of them is towards his mansion located in Toronto, also called The Embassy. The house has the best facilities inside and he reportedly purchased land worth $6.7 million in 2016, as per CelebrityNetWorth. The portion where The Embassy is mentioned says—

"The Embassy 'bout to get raided too, it's only a matter of time/ Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away/ To anybody that embody the love for they kids, keep the family away/ They lookin' at you too if you standin' by him, keep the family away."

Notably, Meet the Grahams made a lot of personal attacks on Drake, including speaking about his mother. The lyrics stated—

"Your son got some habits, I hope you don't undermine them Especially with all the girls that's hurt inside this climate You a woman, so you know how it feels to be in alignment With emotion, hopin' a man can see you and not be blinded."

On the other hand, Drake's Family Matters targeted Lamar along with Pharrell Williams, The Weeknd, and many other faces from the hip-hop industry.

The feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar has been trending in the headlines since last month. The duo has released multiple diss tracks and the last three songs, Euphoria, 6:16 in LA, and Family Matters have been getting a lot of popularity due to their respective lyrics.

Drake's mansion in Toronto is reportedly worth $150 million: Inner facilities and other details

As mentioned, the rapper's house reportedly has the best facilities inside and the rooms are the major highlight. They are almost 44 feet high and bronze frames have been added to the mirrors added to the ceilings and walls. There is also a piano inside that has been made by popular artist, Takashi Murakami.

The house has been built on 50,000 sq. ft. of land and there is a garage that can easily accommodate 10 cars. Apart from that, there is an NBA basketball court alongside a gym and an awards room.

While speaking to the Architectural Digest in 2020, Drake said that he wanted the structure to remain perfect for 100 years since he was building it in his hometown.

He added that his wish was to leave behind the house as a memory and revealed that the master bedroom is his favorite place inside.

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day. The bed lets you float, the shower lets you escape and gather your thoughts, and the closet makes you want to talk to yourself while you're getting dressed."

There is a closet inside the house where the actor can easily store his personal belongings, including the sneakers. He said that the mansion proves that he would "remain solid" at the place where he was born. He continued—

"I think the house shows that I have true faith in myself to take on this task when I was just 27 and see it through."

Drake is also the owner of another huge mansion called YOLO Estate which is located in Hidden Hills, California. It has got the same facilities inside and is worth $7.7 million.